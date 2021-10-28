It’s a sight for sore eyes.
“I’ve never done an outdoor mural before,” Vickey Ford laughed. “So, this is all new to me.”
Located behind Cumberland Medical Center, the once-bland block building has gotten a seriously decorative face lift that not only literally brightens the neighborhood, but brightens the day of everyone who drives along Webb Ave.
“I probably have 30 or 40 people that stop every day,” she said of all the many who have brought her their compliments as she painted the building intended for storage rental.
According to Ford, the building was a former grocery that was abandoned and had no roof.
The colors are vivid and punctuated. When you see it, it’s like a shot in the arm as you drink in rays of happiness through your eyes. Though the building is landlocked, the mandala-esque walls are activated with rushes and waves of floral formations and its unique coastal color wheel.
It’s a bold, blazing kaleidoscope; a strikingly beautiful, smile-inducing masterpiece.
“I enjoyed art in school … and I was the crazy girl … I made my own clothes and stuff,” she said.
She said that her mom was kind of a hippie and her dad was a computer geek so she was a combination of them both; an analytical artist, a free spirit in a neat freak’s body.
“It’s really crazy and I’ve had all kinds of people and the one thing they keep saying is – there was one day that it was almost every other person – was talking about the color and how we needed color; color, color, color,” she said. “I had one lady tell me that … it just brings her joy.”
She’d cut her teeth on project at home, designing and staining the wooden dock and deck with oil-based paints mixed with paint thinner. She said she painted it on and wiped it off and what remained was an opaque design that was ingrained in the wood but didn’t cover it.
“We were just playing with the paint,” she said. “So, that’s where all this kind of came from.”
Between her and her love, Lou Morrison, they own several properties in Crossville and they are all getting the same color treatment. Of the seven children – biological, adopted and guardianship – they are still raising three and each color used in the mural represents a member of their tribe still at home: Vickey is yellow, Lou loves red, Brandon is green, Poppy loves aqua, and Orion is orange.
“So, that’s how it all started. I thought, ‘Well, I’ll do something pretty on the deck that has all our colors in it,’ and all of a sudden we just starting painting all the colors,” she said. “But, I figure I’ll never get tired of it since it’s representative of our family.”
“They picked it all out so they’re just as crazy as I am. They love it. I feel like I found home,” she said.
She doesn’t identify herself as a painter or an artist, but to see her work she dubbed “Funk’d Up” is to believe otherwise.
“This is just for fun,” she said.
She worked in the medical field for 26 years, but quit her job last spring to invest in real estate, support Lou’s work, coordinate the household and be the at-home parent available for the kids. Consequently, Lou was able to get more accomplished with his work and she managed to brand their properties with her exceptional and memorable jelly bean color coded painting.
After having an office to go to for work for over two decades, she said it was really difficult to adjust not having a job to go to every day and said, “I have felt more normal doing this [painting] than I have the entire time.”
When designing it, they were kind of thinking Caribbean, Jamaican meets French Quarter, New Orleans reminiscent of an older tattoo style and stained glass.
She said, “While it’s all measured out and it’s all structured, there’s still a lot of freeness to it, because I don’t want it to be perfect.”
She said many have stopped and asked what purpose the building will serve that required such an artistic imprint. They were always surprised to hear it’s just a storage building.
“I love that they love all the colors,” she said. “I just can’t tell you the joy I’ve gotten from people that have stopped by… I love it when people can get a connection to something.
“It just tickles me that they get joy out of it,” Ford added. “And that’s the word that they keep saying the most is joy – so happy and joyful.”
