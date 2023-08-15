For old time’s sake, Celtic Circle held its seventh annual Burns Night dinner at the Thunderbird Recreation Center on July 22 to celebrate Scotland’s poet Robert Burns.
Traditionally, Burns Night is held in January on or near the Scottish Bard’s birthday. For the past few years, though, Celtic Circle has held theirs in the summer months for better-traveling weather, more participation and the comfort of their membership.
Nearly 50 Celtic Circle “cousins” attended the gathering, enjoying the Scotch tasting, haggis and Scotch eggs, and other appetizers made by the cousins and bidding on the many items in the silent auction.
The ceremonious festivities began as Piper Kelly Ann Shipe called clans with her bagpipe, bringing the gathering to order. Master of Ceremonies Ken Baker gave the welcome, and everyone rose for the piping of the haggis, followed by the address and toast to the haggis.
Shipe played beautiful Celtic tunes on the harp as dinner progressed. With everyone was well fed, the traditional festivities continued with a toast to the lassies, delivered at the risk of the laddies being “skelped” before the toast was returned in the lassies’ response.
After the bonniest knees contest, won by Gavin Moffat, the cousins gathered in the circle to sing the Bard’s own “Auld Lang Syne,” concluding the evening.
“That was a family reunion,” said Celtic Circle founder Barbara Hopper, otherwise dubbed by Celtic Circle members “Lady Barbara.”
Celtic Circle celebrated its 10th anniversary at the regular gathering on Aug. 1.
The Celtic heritage social group began in Barbara Hopper’s living room.
“It was a dream of mine, and it came true,” she said. “I did this for selfish reasons – because I wanted it.”
With interest from her community friends, she founded Celtic Circle in 2013. From there, they held gatherings to celebrate their Celtic heritage of Ireland, Scotland and Wales and share Celtic culture with each other and the community.
Participating in many community events as well as holding their own, Hopper said, “We’ve made quite an impact on the community.
“We’ve done quite a few things over the years. We’ll find new things. It takes all of us.”
She announced at the gathering that she will be stepping down as Celtic Circle’s leading lady. However, she assured members that she will still be involved, passing the torch of leadership to longtime Celtic Circle member Baker, who volunteered to lead the group into its next chapter.
She was encouraged that with new leadership and new ideas, a refreshing new era had begun for the group.
“There’s still lots we can do if we were so inclined,” Hopper continued.
Baker will resume leadership at the Sept. 5 gathering with his presentation on his visit to the British Isles.
Group members have planned a picnic gathering for a more official 10th birthday celebration in the fall.
Celtic Circle meets 1-3 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Faith Worship Center, 95 McLarty Lane in Crossville. There are no dues to join.
