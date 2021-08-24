James Willard Ledbetter, 83, was born on May 31, 1938, to Casto and Evelyn Sparks Ledbetter in Wilder, TN, and passed away on Aug. 19, 2021, in Cookeville. He did several things in life, loved to work, and took pride in driving a race car for Roscoe Tipton. He was a timber cutter in the logg…