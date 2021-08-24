Kenny P, a local country music performer, will be singing at the Library in the Cumberland Meeting Room on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at noon. Come join us and sing along to some classic country and southern rock. See you there.
Great New Books
Bloodless by Douglas J. Preston. In November 1971, D.B. Cooper hijacked a Portland-to-Seattle flight, collected a $200,000 ransom, and parachuted into oblivion. Fifty years later, bodies drained of blood are beginning to stack up in the streets of Savanah, GA, raising fears that the city’s legendary vampire is real. Agent Pendergast is about to discover the link between these stories.
Another Kind Of Eden by James Lee Burke. Aaron Holland Broussard is a Korean War veteran, writer and vagabond with memory lapses and dissociative personality disorder. In the early 1960s, he jumps off a train in Colorado and lands a job at a farm. Aaron’s troubles begin when he and his fellow farmhands are attacked near Ludlow, CO. Joanne McDuffy witnesses the attack and warns Aaron that the perpetrators, Rueben Vickers and his son Darrel, are pure evil. Perceptive, quick-witted Aaron finds an equal match in Joanne. He’d like to settle into a relationship with her, but he’s continually thwarted--by the Vickerses’ violence; a detective bent on revenge; a bus full of beatniks; unsolved murders; and the demons, metaphorical and otherwise, that plague Aaron.
Night Music by Jojo Moyes. Isabel Delancey, a classical violinist, has always taken her comfortable life for granted. But when her husband dies suddenly, leaving her with a mountain of debt, she and her two children are forced to abandon their home and move to the Spanish House, a now-dilapidated manor Isabel inherited in the English countryside. With the house falling down around them, and the last of her savings disappearing fast, Isabel turns to her neighbors for help, not knowing that her mere presence there has stirred up long-standing obsessions. As she fights to make her house a home, passions and lives collide. Isabel will discover an instinct for survival she never knew she had — and that a heart can play a new song.
Viral by Robin Cook. In this timely thriller, Emma Murphy falls ill while vacationing with her family on Cape Cod and is rushed to the hospital in a coma, where she’s diagnosed with the rare and virulent Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Then outrageous hospital bills start arriving, the insurance company balks at paying, and Emma’s husband launches an investigation of underhanded medical practices.
Library Laugh I
How do snails fight? They slug it out.
Stingy Schobel Says
Ask your pharmacist about the best deal. Congress banned pharmacist “gag clauses” for Medicare beneficiaries in 2020 (having earlier done so for those with private insurance). But you still have to ask! Pharmacists aren’t required to tell you about the best price on their own.
You already know that buying your produce from your local farmers market is healthier and more eco-friendly. Here’s another great reason to shop there: Your purchases really do support local family farms. According to a recent report, farmers make 94 cents for every dollar spent at the farmers market versus just under 8 cents for every dollar spent when they sell to grocery stores. Not only is buying direct fresher, it’s also much more financially beneficial to farmers.
Libraries = Information
Reduce your risk for skin cancer, psoriasis and eczema and reduce wrinkles, too by eating more of the following foods:
•Yellow Bell Peppers: They are one of the most abundant sources of vitamin C which the body depends on to form collagen, a protein that provides strength, support and elasticity to skin, hair, muscles and other tissues.
•Sweet Potatoes: They are an excellent source of carotenoids which help keep skin cells healthy.
•Salmon: Some research shows that amino acids (the building blocks of protein) are related to collagen synthesis in the skin. Some amino acids are essential, meaning that they’re necessary for life but are not made in the body. Salmon contains all the essential amino acids.
•Walnuts: They are rich in omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which help make the collagen needed for healthy skin. Omega-3’s help reduce inflammation and have been shown to reduce symptoms in inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis and acne.
•Chickpeas: Zinc is an important ingredient for skin health because it supports the regeneration of new skin cells. The benefits are most apparent with skin repair and wound healing, but zinc also may be able to help with other skin problems such as rashes, eczema and acne. Chickpeas are a good source of zinc, as are other beans, oysters, poultry, tofu, oatmeal and zinc-fortified cereals.
Library Laugh II
What happened when Bach dropped his violin? It Baroque.
Commented
