It all began on Oct. 13 and ended on Nov. 12.
Food City stores in Crossville and Fairfield Glade were in a battle to see which store could collect the most food for the Veterans Food Drive.
After some serious promoting and customers donating non-perishable items to each store, the Fairfield Glade Food City store won the Caring for the Veterans Food Drive competition.
Since 2009, the Veterans Food Drive has provided free food assistance to more than 31,000 veterans and their family members, distributing 2.3 million pounds of food.
The mission is to help U.S. veterans, their spouses and children whose circumstances have left them on the battlefield of hunger, and to involve the public in fighting this hunger.
Last year the Ms. Senior Cumberland County Queens Association, and other organizations, gathered more than a ton of food and assembled 92 boxes to distribute to the veterans and their families in need.
Once again, performing their royal duties, more than a ton of food was collected and boxes assembled for distribution to veterans in need.
Fairfield Glade’s Food City store collected a total of 785 food items with downtown Food City collecting 471.
The total combined throughout the community (Military Memorial Museum, Elks Lodge, Azure Flight Support, both Food City stores, Crab Orchard Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Ace Body and Frame) came to 3,070 food items, 65 gift boxes, totaling to 2,045 pounds.
One hundred percent of the food items will be given to veterans in need and their families with a fresh ham in their box.
Jack Fogel, Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council director, and Larry Doster, Bread of Life board of directors, are both coordinating the distribution to the veterans in need here in the county and outer lying areas through the Cumberland Good Samaritans.
A cash donation of $250 was also received from Elite Arc, LLC.
Thank you to Cumberland Countians for digging deep in their pockets to make this happen, and thank you Food City along with all of the volunteers, without whom this couldn’t have been accomplished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.