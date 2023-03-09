Every time the Playhouse doors open for a show, Frances Foley is there.
“I’m their biggest fan. I come to every show,” she said.
She means that literally. Foley attends every single showing of every single show that is open to the public.
You’ll find her in seat A108 in the Mainstage, and Y205 in the Adventure Theater.
Sometimes the Playhouse has two or three showings in a single day. Foley will have a ticket for each showing, pack a lunch and wait in her car between shows.
“This is my hobby,” she said. “I can’t be a big supporter, so my support is buying tickets, buying stuff from the gift shop and concessions.”
By her count, she has missed only five showings since 2018, and when she said it it sounded like she regretted having to miss, though it couldn’t be helped. The circumstances around those absences were as benign as her regret should be. Once, she missed a few showings because she was moving.
And, despite the use of a walker, she is always the first to stand up and offer the performers a standing ovation, clapping and cheering for them and often leading the audience to follow suit.
Originally from Omaha, NE, Foley has lived in Jackson,TN, Memphis, TN, Tupelo, MS, and Nashville, TN.
She worked in statistics and mapping for the state at the Tennessee Department of Transportation for 32 years and four months, retiring in 2000. Currently, she lives in Cookeville.
She was first introduced to the Playhouse when she and a friend visited and watched a production in 2011.
“I just loved it,” Foley said. “From the first show, I was hooked.”
In 2018 she started visiting the Playhouse on her own, determined to watch every showing she was permitted to and able.
“It’s a great place to bring your kids,” she said. “Family oriented, centrally located, it’s a great place to come and be entertained.”
She thoroughly enjoys all the productions.
“They’re all good,” she said, “but musicals are my favorite.”
The 2022 season had a lot of favorite titles for her, including “Peter Pan Jr.,” “Cinderella,” “Buddy Holly,” and “Johnny and the Devil’s Box.”
“But they were all good,” she repeated. “I love them all, but these were my favorites.”
In past seasons, Foley’s favorites have been “Tuna Goes to Vegas” with Patty Payne and Jason Ross, and “Elvis Has Left the Building” with Daniel Black.
Then, instead of talking about herself, she said, “Here are some of the things I love about the Playhouse,” and began to credit the talented Playhouse staff, departments and volunteers who make the theater so wonderful, giving them her support with a hearty mention and a special space in her story.
She said everyone needs to support the performers. Black is not only a performer, but he also teaches private guitar, mandolin and banjo lessons. She also adores Michael Ruff, Heather McCall, DeAnna Helgeson, Caitlyn Schaub and Weslie Webster.
“I think they’re great adults,” she said. “They’re my friends.”
Foley then complimented the band in the orchestra pit, the volunteer ushers, greeters, gift shop and concessions attendants.
With as many tickets as she purchases, there’s no doubt that she knows them all very well.
“The box office staff are very helpful and beautiful ladies, inside and out,” she added.
Foley also wanted to show appreciation for the housekeeping staff who works hard to keep the restrooms, lobby and theaters spotless.
“I want to give a big thanks to all the people in the [costume] shop and the wood shop who spend endless hours sewing the beautiful outfits and making and painting the awesome scenery for the shows,” she said.
She thinks the Triple Threat children’s theater program is an incredible opportunity to get the children involved in theater.
“It’s a great program for the kids,” she said, “to bring the kids here and get them started, and where they can come learn to perform and make new friends.”
The children performing in the Playhouse productions know where to look for Ms. Frances in the audience, and often take a little extra time in the lobby after a performance to talk to her and get a hug while she tells them how wonderful they are. She loves them all, and they love her.
“There’s some amazing shows in 2023,” she said.
She is looking forward to bringing her lawn chair and packing a lunch to enjoy the Playhouse outdoor summer concerts and enjoying the music.
“I have met some of the most wonderful people that have become my friends,” she said. “God bless everyone and their families associated with CCP. I love each one of you.”
