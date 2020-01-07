The public is welcome to join the Friends of the Art Circle Public Library at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 (9:30 for refreshments) in the Cumberland Meeting Rooms of the Library as they welcome the owners of Grinder House Coffee.
Asa Reese and Angela Chastain will speak about their business and work to entice new music performers to the Crossville area.
The two were seeking a refuge from corporate America when they found Grinder House Coffee on Main St. in Crossville in 2017.
They worked to improve the original business by offering high-quality food and service.
They have added Friday night concerts with singer-songwriters spotlighting their work.
Today, Grinder House Coffee welcomes about 400 people each business day to historic downtown Crossville.
Grinder House Coffee was among the first sites approved for the Tennessee Department of Tourism’s new Tennessee Music Pathways promotion, certifying sites that have made significant contributions to the music industry. Soon motorists will be directed to the Main St. location from an attraction sign at exit 317 on Interstate 40.
The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise financial support for the Art Circle Public Library and also make cultural opportunities available to Cumberland County residents.
Friends memberships and profits from the Friends’ Book Store/Sales are its primary fundraising sources. The Book Store is on the first floor of the library. Book donations are accepted at the library and at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade.
In addition to funding book purchases, the Friends also finance several special programs such as the Children’s Summer Reading, Adult Reading and Teen Reading programs. Annual contributions are also made to the Imagination Library.
Meetings are open to the public and always feature refreshments, a short business meeting and a program with community speakers.
Members of the public are asked to consider becoming a “Friend”. Remember, all contributions are tax deductible.
Visit the new website at www.artcirclelibrary.info/FOL for more details.
