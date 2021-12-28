The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library (FOL) gathered on Dec. 2 to celebrate the successful conclusion of another great year.
FOL members and volunteers, as well as library staff and library volunteers, were all honored for their service and dedication.
The party started with the presentation of FOL’s annual donation to the Cumberland County Imagination Library. President Villa Edwards was on hand to accept the check.
FOL Executive Board members and committee chairs took turns acknowledging the individuals that worked on FOL’s many projects: fundraising in the book store and the semi-annual book sale, membership, hospitality and finance committees as well as communications (webmaster, newsletter) and program development.
Library Director, James Houston, came to FOL in November with an unusual request. The library’s ten-year-old Auto-Smart Disc Repair Machine was ready to retire. After ten years of hard use, the machine needed to be replaced. The machine resurfaces discs (CDs, DVDs, Audio discs) that have been badly scratched for a fraction of the cost needed to replace the damaged disc.
FOL acted quickly to supply funds to purchase the new equipment, saving the library approximately 50% of the normal purchase price. The equipment is used on a daily basis, savings hundreds of discs from replacement.
One of the highlights of the party was a demonstration by Mary deWolf, Technical Service Clerk, of the disc repair equipment. A scratched disc was shown to the attendees, and then the machine took about five minutes to repair the disc. The disc, shiny and unscratched once again, helped the audience to see a direct connection between their work and the library’s need for FOL’s fundraising efforts.
Decorated as a winter wonderland, the room displayed “thank you” balloons of many types as well as a wide variety of tasty goodies for all to share.
Sparkling cider was used to toast the New Year and a random drawing was used to distribute thank you gifts.
A crossword puzzle was distributed for all guests to work on individually or as a group. All of the answers to the clues were related to the library or FOL. Twenty-two down’s clue was: We’re Blessed to Have Many. Of course the answer is volunteers.
FOL couldn’t do it without them!
See artcirclelibrary.info/supportthelibrary/friendsofthelibrary for additional information about joining this amazing organization.
