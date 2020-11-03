Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety will hold a $10 pet microchip clinic Saturday, Nov. 7, at Dr. Mark Hendrixson’s office at 707 S. Main St. in Crossville.
The $10 fee includes the insertion of a microchip into your pet and free, online, lifetime registration. There will be approximately 200 microchips available and it is first come, first serve.
No pet owner likes to think about the possibility of their precious pet becoming lost. Nevertheless, a shocking number of companion animals are lost or stolen each year. In fact, the American Humane Association estimates that over 10 million dogs and cats are separated from their owners each year because they have become lost or through theft. Unfortunately, not all of those beloved pets will make it home.
Microchipping can help reunite owners with their pets. Today, only 3% to 4% of dogs, and less than 1% of cats, arriving at U.S. shelters are microchipped.
One in 3 family pets will get lost. Without ID, 90% of lost pets will not return home. Exact statistics vary, but data shows pets with a microchip are 50% to 250% more likely to be returned to their owners than those without a microchip.
Proceeds will help FOCCAS continue to help stray and unwanted pets in this area.
Please be respectful of others and wear a mask. Social distancing rules will apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.