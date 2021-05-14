Whether you already have a beloved family pet or you are looking for just the right fit to add one (or two) to your family, there is something for everyone at the FOCCAS “Love Changes Everything” adoption event and $10 microchip clinic May 22.
The event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Upper Cumberland Cancer Care, 707 South Main St., in Crossville. Trained volunteers will microchip your family pet for only $10, including a free lifetime registration. The fun will include a menagerie of adoptable cats, dogs, puppies and kittens.
There will also be a variety pet-related items available for purchase. All proceeds from this sale will benefit the FOCCAS Distressed Animal Program. This program is vital to our mission to address the needs of pets in the community. The funds for this program are used to provide emergency medical care for stray or unowned animals that are found sick or injured. Occasionally, it is used to save the life of a family pet when the owner cannot afford needed medical treatment and chooses to surrender their pet to the FOCCAS rescue and allow the organization to cover the expenses. In 2020, FOCCAS spent nearly $50,000 on this program and saved countless cats and dogs that had no other options. Donations are always needed to support this program.
No pets will be adopted the day of the event unless an adopter has previously approved by our adoption team. This is a great opportunity to meet some (but not all) of the adoptable pets, get to know them and find one that is just the right fit for you.
If you are interested in fostering a pet for FOCCAS, there will be information and applications available. Volunteers are happy to tell you how fostering works.
Everyone is welcome, even if you are just needing a “doggy” fix.
Visit the FOCCAS website for links to our PetFinder page to see currently available pets, www.foccas-tn.org. Please note that some of the currently listed available pets may be adopted by the event date, but others will be available.
