Ansh Patel gets ready to launch his kite during Kite Day at Cumberland Mountain State Park. He’s among the 90 friends and family who participated in the April 1 event. The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park provided free kites, Kroger provided the free hot dog lunch and Good Samaritans provided a book for each child. This annual event is enjoyed by family and friends for fun and recreation at the community’s state park. 

