Most of us know the story of Peter Pan, the boy who will never grow up who leads a band of Lost Boys on the island of Neverland.
The Cumberland County Playhouse is offering a chance to learn more about what made Peter want to never grow up in their magical production of Peter and the Starcatcher, which opened Friday in the Adventure Theatre.
“It’s a great backstory to a beloved classic story,” said Weslie Webster who directs this enchanting show.
The play by Rick Elice is based on the series of novels by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson — which would make a great addition to a reading list for kids ages 9-12. But there’s plenty to keep older audiences engaged, with lots of pop culture references that will make you chuckle.
The story is chock full of adventure sure to enthrall patrons of all ages. From the sneaky plot to steal Queen Victoria’s treasure — God Save Her! — to pirates, mermaids, angry islanders and a crocodile of epic proportions, you’ll be on the edge of your seat as you laugh from one scene to the next.
The treasure isn’t really treasure, but Starstuff — a magical substance that turns you in to what you hope to become. Molly and her father, Lord Aster, are charged with ensuring this powerful stuff never falls into the wrong hands.
Peter — known only as Boy at the beginning — and two other orphans are on the ship as well, headed for a distant island where an unhappy future awaits. The Boy tires of being told “sorry.” Grown-ups have proven to be unreliable and cruel to this boy. He dreams of a place were life is beautiful and no one ever says they’re sorry — because no one needs to be sorry there.
It’s a coming-of-age story about a boy who just wants the chance to be a boy for a while and the Starcatcher apprentice who helps him find hope and understand what it means to be a leader and to sacrifice for others.
At its heart, the story is one of the magic of the innocence of children.
“Magic touches the heart and opens the mind,” said Webster, harkening back to the Playhouse’s season theme of community and finding hope with others.
Jill Hassberger, set designer, developed a set that does quadruple duty as the shipping dock, two ships and an island.
“It’s a playful set,” said Webster, who said items like flashlights and cloth help spark imagination for the many scenes in the play. “It’s creative and makes the play come to life.”
Webster said the cast collaborated on ideas and do things outside the box for creative ways to bring the story to the stage.
“I was so impressed with their enthusiasm and ideas from the first day of rehearsal,” she said.
Hassberger created a set of ropes, crates and planks to create a versatile stage design that takes the cast into Peter’s world.
Webster said she has not seen a stage production of the show, and recordings are limited.
“So you’re really pulling it from the page,” she said.
The script offers a lot of versatility, including the size of the cast. While originally staged with 12, Webster used a cast of 13 and added women to some pivotal roles. Several cast members play multiple roles.
“And they switch character on a dime,” she said.
DeAnna Helgeson plays Molly, the daughter of Lord Aster (played by Bradley Moore). Cory Clark plays Boy. Both were active in the Playhouse education programs as youths and have returned to the Playhouse as part of the professional cast.
“They were my students, and to see them blossom and what they’ve done in their professional carers is so special,” she said. “To have them come back and share with us is so rewarding.”
Jason Ross plays the fierce pirate Black Stache with his signature comedic style. It’s full-circle for the actor, who has brought Capt. Hook to life in other productions at the Playhouse. Now, he gets his backstory, too.
The remainder of the cast includes Christian Melhuish as Prentice, Paul Gary as Ted, Jensen Crain-Foster as Smee, Emma Jordan as Alf, Michael Ruff as Capt. Scott, Jacob Alexander as Sanchez, Justin Burr as Mrs. Bumbrake and the Teacher, Charlie Munday as Bill Slank and Hawking Clam, and Daniel Black as Gremkin, Mack and Fighting Prawn.
Webster said she wanted to highlight some of the special skills of the cast, like Burr’s trumpet playing or Gary’s talents on the accordion.
“We have so many musical talents, and they’re all special,” Webster said.
The show is co-sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway, MD, Dr. Pamela Helbling and Dr. Cory Basanko, and John and Chrstine Stinson. It is rated PG.
The Playhouse strongly encourages everyone to wear a mask while in the building and to practice social distancing. If anyone has been ill or had symptoms of illness in the two weeks prior to visiting the Playhouse, they ask you to call the box office to exchange tickets for another performance.
Peter and the Starcatcher has a limited engagement, with only 12 performances from Oct. 8 to Nov. 11. Get your tickets now at ccplayhouse.com or call the box office at 931-484-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.