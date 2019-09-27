The city of Crossville will host its annual Fly In and Open House Saturday at Crossville Memorial Airport.
The event opens at 9 a.m. with activities continuing to 5 p.m.
One of the visiting aircraft, a WWII bomber, will make a low-level pass along Main St. prior to landing at the airport.
“The plane will be flying low and loud,” said Cpt. Brian Eckleson, public information officer with the Crossville Police Department. “It is 100% intentional and is not in distress or attempting to crash land.”
Public parking for the event will be at the end of the runway off Hwy. 70 W. Handicapped parking will be available at the main terminal building entrance, with plates or placards required. Permit-only parking will be located about halfway between the terminal entrance and the end of the runway, also on Hwy. 70 W.
All parking areas will be marked with signs and police officers will be on hand to direct traffic.
