Ever considered creating florals with acrylics but don’t know how to get started?
For those, as well as intermediate acrylic artists who have not worked much on florals, acrylic artist and Art Guild at Fairfield Glade member JoAnne Hickey will teach “Paint A Floral in Acrylic” class from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Hickey is a lifelong artist with a Bachelor of Fine Art degree from University of Hartford, Hartford Art School, with freshman year at Rhode Island School of Design. She has been a professional graphic artist, custom framer and retail merchandise display trimmer who has taught in Connecticut schools.
Students will be taught about acrylics, the tools needed and how to use them to make florals.
The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. A materials fee of $5 per attendee covers the materials needed for the project as well as the use of the tools and handouts needed for the class.
Space is limited; the class is limited to eight students maximum, three students minimum. Register at the Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249. A list of items needed for the class can be picked up at the Center prior to the class.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.