A speeding vehicle that reportedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy has led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen in Putnam County and arrest of a county man for fleeing from police.
Allen Ray Bohannon, 33, 569 Grey Fox Dr., is charged with one count of evading arrest in connection with the July 19 incident.
Deputy Sarah Smith wrote in her report that she was traveling on Plateau Rd. last week around 6 p.m. when she spotted a black passenger car with “visible body damage” traveling 68 mph in a 45 mph zone.
When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled. Smith traveled onto Wilson Rd. to Sylvester Davis Dr. where she found the vehicle and the suspect still in the car.
A second male, unidentified at the time of the report, was seen at a nearby residence, knocking on the door, and then walking to a camper.
Also at the scene was a red vehicle that turned out to have been stolen in Blount County, AL. A cell phone found in the vehicle has led to the identity of a suspect — believed the man seen in the area at the house and camper — but that man has not been located.
Bohannon was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked and placed under $3,000 bond. He will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
Investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.