The Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 will have its monthly meeting on Saturday, April 10.
The meeting is held at the American Legion Post 163 building at 1446 S. Main St. adjacent to the Central Baptist Church.
The Fleet Reserve Association welcomes all Navy, Marines and Coast Guard personnel to greet and meet. Fellowship meets at 8:30 a.m. with the general meeting beginning at 9 a.m. If you’ve served in the Navy, Marines or Coast Guard and are interested in learning more about the FRA family, they would be honored to have you join them at their monthly meetings.
This month’s meeting will have seventh- and eighth-grade first-place winners in the Americanism Essay Contest attend and read their essays. The theme this year was “The Bill of Rights and Me.” If you are interested in attending, contact Peter Dellarco, branch president, at 931-202-2950. So why not give them a try? You’ve served your nation so now maybe it’s time to serve the community and fellow veterans by becoming a volunteer.
