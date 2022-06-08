American Legion Post 163 will be conducting a flag burning ceremony on June 14 at 1 p.m.
Flag Day, also known as National Flag Day, is a day honoring the American flag. Flag Day commemorates the date in 1777 where the young nation approved the design for its first national flag.
The stripes represent the original 13 colonies and the stars represent the 50 states. The flags colors are symbolic as the red represents “hardiness and valor,” white is emblematic of “purity and innocence” and blue indicative of the “vigilance, perseverance and justice.”
The post has more than 1,000 flags which are deemed unserviceable. The Young Marines in conjunction with the Cumberland County Veterans Council will be stacking flags behind the post. A traditional flag burning ceremony will be performed prior to the burning.
Unserviceable flags may be disposed in a mailbox located in front of the American Legion Post 163 located adjacent to the Central Baptist Church.
The ceremony is open to the public.
