At the meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County on Jan. 24, 2020, President Jim Blalock opened the meeting with a prayer at 10:30 a.m. He then led the group with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Two new members were introduced, Fannie Mae Butrum and June Lavora. They were warmly welcomed by the members.
Jan Neitzke then spoke about the coming trips, the first one being the trip to Nashville to see Ray Stevens at his theater. The cost of this trip is $120. This trip must be paid by Feb. 7. The down payment of $75 is due for the trip to Mt. Rushmore trip by Feb. 7 also and the cost for insurance is $69.
Members were reminded to shop with your cards at Kroger as this benefits the center. Corridor sale donations can be brought in any time and if you have large items or many items, call Jim Blalock or Fred Zoeller to meet at the shed where they can be stored until the sale.
Members are also reminded that the center has free bluegrass on Thursday evenings, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Non-members are also welcome to these events. It’s a lot of fun so come on down.
The center has had a flag donated to the center thanks to Cameron Sexton. The state of Tennessee certified that it flew over the capital on Dec. 17, 2019.
Remember to study the revised and clarified by-laws which are posted on the bulletin board in the meeting room, as the membership will be voting on their acceptance on Feb. 7, 2020.
You will see that the tables have been rearranged in the dining room. If you have complaints or approval please let President Jim know. He also announced that the organ that has been on the stage has also been moved to the back meeting room in order to make more room for the entertainers.
Next week the lunch will be soup, sandwiches and desserts. President Jim would love to see bologna sandwiches! Bring sandwiches and/or desserts if you can.
President Jim read the thank you card from Rose Ploss and was pleased to announce that she was back today after her health difficulties. Welcome back Rose!
Sunshine reports include Betty Bowman who recently had surgery and is now recovering. Bob Jones told us that long-time member Carol Kirkland is in the Dominion nursing home. Other long time members, Sue Eldredge and Bill Eldredge, are there, too. Another long-time member passed away and wanted to donate all the household items from their home to our Senior Center. Jim and Fred will handle this.
President Jim announced that the speaker next week will be Dr. Joe Blalock, who is a dentist and the grandson of President Jim.
President Jim reminded everyone of the suggestion box. Since this is a center belonging to the membership, any and all suggestions will be examined and brought before the board for a decision. He has already received suggestions that will brought to the board.
Peggy Clark, entertainment chairman, then introduced the entertainer for today, singer Mona Donahue with assistance from her husband Jerry. She is a marvelous singer and won the 2019 Crossville’s Got Talent Show.
Till next week, have a great week, be kind to others and please keep our first responders and members who are ill in your prayers.
