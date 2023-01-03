The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library welcome speaker Malena Fisher to their upcoming meeting at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the Cumberland Room of the library at 3 East St., Crossville.
Fisher is the new administrator of the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville.
Since May 2022, Fisher has been responsible for daily operations, booking events and budget management of the city-owned Palace.
She is a Crossville native who spent 20 years as a stay-at-home mom, followed by a five year stint as assistant Crossville city clerk before taking over at The Palace.
“I admire the history of The Palace. It is a great story,” reported Fisher.
According to Fisher, The Palace Theatre originally opened under private ownership in 1938, which means it was open during World War II. During the war, it was used to show newsreels promoting patriotism and war bond purchases.
However, in 1978 it closed its doors.
The city of Crossville purchased the property in 1992.
In 1998, the Theatre was renovated and in 2001, it reopened its doors.
“At one point, the Theatre was beyond repair and the City Council voted to tear it down,” Fisher noted. “However, after much support from the community, one City Council member changed his vote and The Palace was saved!”
For 2023, Fisher has big plans for The Palace.
“It will continue to be a community theatre and will also continue fourth-grade tours and movies. But this year, my goal is to elevate our name by offering some more diverse and bigger-named talent,” she said.
“We’re steeped in cultural richness in our town with the Playhouse, the Art Circle Public Library and our artisans.”
The Palace Theatre plans to be a part of the scene in 2023.
In her spare time, Fisher loves the outdoors. She enjoys hiking, camping, being by the lake and reading books on cold days. She has two grown children. Her daughter is married and also lives in Crossville, and her son lives in Texas with his significant other.
The meeting is free; Friends of the Library memberships are $6 for the year and is open to all in the community.
The spring semi-annual book sale is coming up in April. More information about the sale will be announced soon.
