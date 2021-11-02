The Cumberland County Home Builders Association will host its first-ever Fall Home Show this year Nov. 5-6.
“We are excited to announce that this year’s Fall Home Show will be at the new Crossville Shooting Sports Park located at 772 Albert Frye Rd in Crossville, TN,” said Kennetha Kilburn, representative of the Cumberland County Home Builders Association.
Dates and times for this year’s show will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Nov 5; and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
A wide range of vendors — from construction, home services, landscaping, décor, heating and air to real estate and financial services — will have booths and information.
Call Kilburn at 931-484-9097 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.