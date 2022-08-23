On the morning of Friday, Aug. 5, members of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of Bikers Against Bullies gathered together at Martin Elementary School to showcase their first Buddy Bench.
The Buddy Bench serves as an opportunity for students that are feeling lonely or excluded to signal to others that they’d like someone to play with, or just to talk to.
“We don’t expect the bench to be a deterrent for bullying, but it is a safe place,” said Randall “Lucky” Hopkins.
“Hopefully, if a student or teacher sees someone sitting there, they’ll reach out.”
The bench given to Martin Elementary is one of seven, all of them meant to provide the same opportunity to students attending “any school that’ll let us put one in,” Hopkins said.
These seven benches were made possible thanks to Crossville’s Century 21 Realty office. They helped gather the funds necessary for this project to come to light.
“It’s a big step in the right direction,” said Cumberland County Director of Schools William Stepp during the presentation.
The new Buddy Bench project allows Bikers Against Bullies to continue to spread a message of respect and self-empowerment to the youth of the Middle Tennessee area.
“This is just the beginning,” confirmed Hopkins.
Go to the group’s Facebook for more information.
