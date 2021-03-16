Being nearly 2,000 feet above sea level, it seems that Crossville is seated on the morel high ground. Come early spring, the morel mushroom hunting season begins.
Known to many as “dry land fish,” morels are an edible mushroom found on the woodland forest floor in early spring. The elusive morels have long since been a coveted wild edible. Those with a morel compass possess a nose for potential hunting grounds and skilled eye for spotting the camouflaged fungi, some as small as a thimble and others as big as a hand.
I’d heard mention of them since I was a teen, but I wasn’t lucky enough to have been raised in that knowledge, nor had I ever tried them.
The rest of us have to take it upon ourselves to research, read, study and ask the locals questions until we finally come across one. If I wanted to see what the fuss was about, I’d have to teach myself and attain my own morel compass.
The few morel hunters I had the opportunity to speak with are passionate and excited about the subject. They advised me to look under apple trees, in pine thickets and the like, but no one – and I mean no one – was willing to take me morel hunting to see the fungi out in the wilds of nature. Around these parts, morel hunters are equally passionate and adamant about keeping their hunting grounds secret. They’d never reveal their hunting grounds unless you were a very trustworthy, non-threatening relative or close family friend who was willing to take a blood oath on pain of death to keep the location secret and further swear not to overstep the harvest boundaries or impose on the goodwill of their morel patch.
That is about the only way you’d get the 20 on a known morel patch. Either that or blackmail.
I have even heard of locals protecting their morel patches to the point that they actually take their secret locations to the grave – quite literally – bequeathing their secret morel patch locations and directions in their wills to whomever they trusted most upon their passing.
Morel hunting is just that competitive here.
Other than being a choice edible mushroom, morels are easy to identify, even for beginners. After some studying, and a few failed attempts, I finally succeeded in finding my first morels last spring.
Fine-tuning my morel compass, I could see them and began noting the similarities in the areas in which I found them to expand on my experiences and knowledge. More than that, my children would have the benefit of being raised with that knowledge.
There are three types of morels: black morel, yellow morel and half-free morels. True morels of the genus Morchella are edible sac fungi closely related to the anatomically simpler cup fungi in the order Pezizales. These distinctive fungi have a honeycomb or brainy appearance due to the network of ridges with pits composing their caps. Their stalks are hollow.
Of course, when hunting for any wild edibles, it is important to note their poisonous counterparts and lookalikes. To effectively hunt one, you must be familiar with many to avoid fatal mistakes.
Some mushrooms are toxic. Fortunately, because morels have only one toxic mushroom that resembles it, that makes them especially beginner friendly.
The toxic lookalike is known as the “False Morel.” A false morel looks similar to a true morel and can be mistaken for the edible dry land fish. However, the biggest difference is that the stalk on a false morel is not hollow. Morels that are safe to eat have a hollow stalk.
The ease of identification is why I consider morels to be the “gateway” mushroom to mycology.
The old timers say when the leaves are no bigger than a mouse’s ear, it’s time to start looking. Others say they know to look for morels when ramp leaves (allium tricoccum wild leeks) appear. I know to look for morels when the air smells like cold dirt and sunshine.
Morels can range from thimble size to something resembling a soda can, although the larger ones are more rare. They prefer to grow in well-drained soil that receives plenty of rainfall, but doesn’t get overly saturated.
Spring rains and steady 50ºF days encourage the magical morels to appear. Most advise to look on the forest floor beneath sycamore, hickory, ash, and elm trees, as well as fruit trees. Some say southern facing slopes are the best places to look. But, if you find one, be sure to stop and look carefully. You will likely find more within a few feet.
I took the kids last spring to hunt morels after I had stumbled across a few. I wanted to see if we could find some more. I’d finally discovered my own morel compass.
Once I showed the kids a morel in real life on the ground, they took to it like fish to water and began spotting the morels springing up from the soft earth. Sure enough, we found a handful.
Not only have I been able to share this with my children and husband, but I’ve been inspired to continue studying mycology. Those morels were the gateway mushroom, at least for me, to expand my knowledge of edible fungi. In so doing, my kids and husband have learned a lot and are getting quite proficient in the art of mushroom hunting all throughout the year. They’ve found their morel compasses, too.
Experience and practice from season to season are part of learning. We are looking forward to having more fun with fungi this year. With my teamsters hunting mushrooms with me, I feel sure that we will be even more successful this year, though anytime I spend with them, learning with them, being outdoors with them, is a good day. But, no doubt there is strength in numbers, and more eyes on the ground means more mushrooms found!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.