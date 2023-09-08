Paddle sports continue to grow in popularity as more people look for new ways to enjoy the great outdoors.
From leisurely paddles across still waters to thrill seekers testing their skills on whitewater rapids and waterfalls, paddle spots like kayaking, canoeing and SUPing offer something for everyone. The Outdoor Industry Association reported 13.6 million people participated in recreational kayaking in 2022.
Tennessee Valley Authority recently released water trail guides that offer information on paddle opportunities throughout the TVA region. TVA is the largest public power company in the United States. Much of that power (1,650 megawatts) comes from its 29 hydroelectric dams.
Those dams not only provide electrical power to thousands of homes across the region, but they offer reservoirs and rivers for paddle enthusiasts to enjoy.
And the region has it all, from thrilling rapids and whitewater to short flatwater paddles to multi-day trips.
Here’s a sample from the guides — find more at tva.com/environment/recreation/tennessee-valley-paddling-adventures and start charting your next adventure.
•Tennessee River
The Tennessee River gorge flows 27 miles, with five public access along the gorge section of the longer Tennessee River Blueway. Water flows are regulated by the Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, and Nickajack Dam near Jasper. Sections range from 10.3 miles from Ross Landing to Suck Creek to 1.5 miles from Bennet Landing to Hales Marina. The gorge includes near the Art District in Chattanooga, passing by the River Walk downtown before following the boundary to Prentice Cooper State Park.
•Tims Ford
Located near Winchester, TN, Tims Ford Reservoir on the Elk River encompasses more than 10,000 acres. Tims Ford State Park offers easy access to the waterway, but there are numerous areas of public land in the ares, like the Estill Springs City Park, Rock Creek Public Use Area and Boat Ramp, and Owl Hollow Mill Wildlife Management Area, along with land managed by TVA for public use. Be sure to fill out a Blueway Trail Permit at kiosks. Include a complete route. The white copy should stay with the paddler, yellow copy placed on visitor vehicle dash and the pink copy placed in the drop box. Turkey Creek and state park islands all require camping permits.
•Ocoee River
The Ocoee River is one of the most popular whitewater rafting adventures in the county, with Class III and Class IV rapids sure to please any thrill-seeker. But it offers much more. The river flows 93 miles from its headwaters in northern Georgia (where it’s called the Toccoa River) through North Carolina and into Tennessee through Cherokee National Forest. Four TVA dams supply water to the whitewater section: Ocoee No. 1, Ocoee No. 2 and Ocoee No. 3 and Blue Ridge Dam in Georgia, with recreational water releases from April through October. The upper section include the 1996 Olympic whitewater course. The middle section includes 4.5 miles of rapids. Put on at Parksville Lake for a Class 1 paddle. There are eight public access sites and multiple commercial outfitters serve the river.
•Hiawassee River
The Hiawassee River flows from its headwaters in northern Georgia 147 miles to the Chickamauga Reservoir above Chattanooga. Whitewater enthusiasts take advantage of the Class II waters near Reliance, TN, but but much of the river is Class I with few obstructions and small waves. There are 20 public access points along the river, offering short trips or multi-day adventures, with nearby campgrounds or lodging available. Visit Hiawasseeblueway.com for information on current water conditions. Water on the Hiawassee is regulated by Apalachia Dam, Chatuge Dam and Hiwassee Dam. Paddlers typically prefer two generators to provide optimum water flow while fishermen prefer one generator or minimum flow for wading.
•French Broad River
The French Broad River is a major tributary to the Tennessee River, flowing from North Carolina 228 miles to its confluence with the Holston River in Knox County. The river offers scenic beauty through pastures and bluff-lined shores. Currently, the river has five access points from Douglas Dam to the Tennessee River, though more are being considered. The river passes Seven Islands State Park, Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area and Trotter Bluff Small Wild Area.
Safety Tips
• Wear a Lifejacket — Always wear a Coast Guard-approved lifejacket — type II or III at a minimum. All children 12 and younger must wear a lifejacket on the water.
• Know Your Limits — Paddle water appropriate to your skill level. Talk to local paddle shop owners or connect with paddle clubs (listed below) or find online paddle groups on Facebook. A river can be more difficult at higher flows.
• Watch the Weather — Storms can come up quickly. If you hear thunder, head for the shore.
• Dress for Success — Wear clothing to protect from hypothermia and sun exposure. Some rivers will be very cold, even in the heat of the summer. Avoid cotton. Helmets can protect you from hazards below the water’s surface, like rocks or sharp objects.
• Watch for Hazards — Watch for fallen tree limbs, bridge piers, rocks or other hazards. Paddlers can quickly become caught in these hazards and be submerged. Avoid strainers — hazards which allow water to continue to flow but which a paddler cannot pass. These can become life-threatening situations.
• Paddle with Friends — Don’t head out alone. Not only is paddling more fun with others, it is much safer to paddle with others. Always let someone not on the trip know where you will be and your agenda. Many areas of rivers have no cell service.
• Be Visible and Audible — Stay alert to other boats. If you believe another boat has not seen you, blow a whistle and wave your paddle to alert them. A flashlight is required to paddle after sunset.
• Don’t Drink and Paddle — Alcohol slows response time and impairs coordination and judgment.
• Watch for Changes — When paddling near a dam, be aware that water releases can change without notice due to unanticipated weather conditions and power system requirements. This can change river depth and current quickly.
