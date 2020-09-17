Beautiful, healthy cats and kittens will be featured at a special adoption fair Saturday, Sept. 19. The event is being hosted by the all-volunteer rescue group Wild About Cats, the feline arm of FOCCAS (Focus on Cumberland County Animal Safety).
The volunteers note their group has been overwhelmed this spring and summer with requests to help the scores of homeless cats in our area. Most of the cats have come into the WAC program as strays dumped by the roadside or as hungry mother cats with whole litters of kittens. All the cats featured Saturday, however, have been vet checked, spayed or neutered, and inoculated including getting microchipped. Now all they lack are loving, forever homes. The adoption fee is $100 per cat.
Adoption applications will be available. If you wish to take a cat home that day in a foster-to-adopt program, please bring proof of home ownership or written permission from your landlord and proof of veterinary care of current pets.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be held at 62 Sharon Drive in Crossville. Most of the cats and kittens can be seen safely outside but organizers ask visitors to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. In addition to the kitties, cat care information will be available. Several games will be available for children.
Vendors will be onsite including Pampered Chef, Color Street Nails, Paparazzi Jewelry and Essential Oils.
