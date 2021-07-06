Every year the annual Wharton Association Trash & Treasure Sale in the “Blue Barn” grows in popularity — and this year has over 10,000 quality items available.
Sale hours are Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday, July 11, from 2-4 p.m. There is always a long line of bargain hunters waiting for the doors to open on Saturday morning in order to get the best buys so it’s a good idea to come early.
The sale is being held in the Blue Barn in Pleasant Hill, located at 55 W. Lake Rd. next to the new Uplands Wellness Center on the corner of E. Main St. and W. Lake Rd. in Pleasant Hill.
All electronic equipment is pre-tested, and this year’s sale has a bumper crop of great TVs, sound systems, and computers and peripherals. Also available is a large assortment of furniture, kitchenware, small working appliances, lamps, home and garden tools, office supplies, CDs and DVDs, paintings, prints, wall hangings and frames, craft and hobby materials, curios and collectibles, children’s toys, puzzles and holiday decorations.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the mission of The Wharton Association, which strives to uphold the legacy of doctor and founder, May Cravath Wharton. Through the association’s sales every year, they are able to grant scholarships to area residents, address other needs in the community, and provide special events and supplemental equipment at both the assisted living, memory care and long-term care centers in Uplands Village, a not-for-profit life plan retirement community in Pleasant Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.