The Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
The holidays are coming and most of us are getting ready to bake and prepare a variety of dishes. The Library has an extensive collection of cookbooks. Why not try something new. While you’re at it take a look at our newest cookbook: Season and Taste which is a collection of recipes from the Daughters of the American Revolution and the stories that make them special.
Great New Books
1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows by Al Weiwel. Artist Ai Weiwei has penned an engrossing memoir that takes readers back and forth through time as he examines the life and legacy of his father, the renowned poet Ai Qing, as well as the evolution of his own political and artistic sensibilities, all in the shadow of the tremendous upheaval in China over the past century. The first half of the book is an accounting of the experiences of Ai Qing during Mao’s rise and fall in China; the poet was alternately celebrated and denounced, working with the Chinese Communist Party at one point, and being exiled to a remote re-education camp at another. Ai Weiwei then turns his lens on his own young adulthood and his development as an artist. He draws contrasts between his own and his father’s experiences of the Chinese State, travel, incarceration, immigration, and repatriation. The memoir is illustrated with black-and-white reproductions of Ai’s artworks that reflect on people and place and evoke raw emotion.
The Stranger in The Lifeboat by Mitch Albom. Adrift for three days after a shipboard explosion and running low on food and water, nine people on a raft pull a floundering man on board, with one proclaiming, “Thank the Lord we found you.” “I am the Lord,” responds the rescued man, launching the mega-best-selling Albom’s newest excursion into spiritual questions. The story is pieced together a year later from a notebook found on an empty raft that’s drifted ashore on the island of Montserrat.
Madam by Debby Applegate. Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and biographer Applegate writes a highly readable and richly detailed piece of cultural history. All but forgotten today, Polly Adler (1900-62) was once the proprietor of Manhattan’s most renowned bordello and an associate of some of America’s best-known gamblers, racketeers, musicians, and celebrities. Using archival materials and sources available only in private collections, this biography appeals on many levels. It traces a unique kind of Horatio Alger story, that of an unschooled Jewish immigrant from Belarus who arrived in the United States alone and friendless in 1913, and who relied on her charisma, brains, and unfettered ambition to become nationally infamous as the “queen of the vice-ring.” In addition to its detailed account of Adler’s rise to fame and fortune and her encounters with colorful characters, Applegate’s book offers fascinating descriptions of New York City history, immigrant and working-class life, organized crime syndicates, changing sexual mores, and cultural upheavals of the 1920s. Readers will learn how Adler came to count some of the most powerful men in the United States among her customers, and how she was ultimately brought down by Thomas Dewey and J. Edgar Hoover.
Library Laugh I
The difference between a numerator and a denominator is a thin line. Only a fraction of the people will understand this!
Stingy Schobel Says
Here’s one thing you can ditch from your laundry routine: dryer sheets. Also known as fabric softener sheets, these sheets really aren’t necessary to get your clothes dry.
First, they aren’t biodegradable or recyclable, since they are made with polyester fabric. And second, the chemicals and fragrances they are embedded with leave chemical coatings on your clothes.
Instead, dry clothes as normal without them, or invest in wool dryer balls that can do the same thing.
Libraries =
Information
Kick the sugar habit without going crazy. Sugar is an extraordinarily destructive substance that most people eat too much of.
As a result, sugar plays a pivotal role in the development of many of the devasting illnesses we fear most, namely heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s to name a few.
Granted, the body needs trace amounts of sugar to function, but the average American is eating sugar by the pound, not the molecule. Some estimates, put the average adult intake at close to 130 pounds of sugar per year.
So, what do we do now? In a nutshell: kick sugar to the curb- your life absolutely depends on it.
Library Laugh II
What kind of tree do fingers grow on? A palm tree.
Commented
