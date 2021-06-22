The Library will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, June 25 between 10 AM and 4 PM. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: CrossvilleComm19
Great New Books
The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight For Freedom, And The Men Who Tried To Make Her Disappear by Kate Moore. Moore writes in this latest work that 19th-century asylums were places of horrific abuse and mistreatment of women patients. Husbands and other male family members often had the authority to commit their wives and daughters without their consent; within the institutions, superintendents wielded supreme authority. The author tells how Elizabeth Packard’s husband, a minister, committed her to an Illinois asylum when her religious beliefs diverged from his own. During her three years in the asylum, Packard wrote thousands of pages about her experiences, the filthy conditions, and the abuse suffered by patients at the hands of staff. After being released, Packard embarked on a crusade to expose abuses at asylums, reform commitment laws and procedures, and introduce governmental oversight. Her efforts resulted in a number of laws protecting asylum patients around the country. Using Packard’s extensive writings, trial testimonies, and governmental reports, Moore’s latest work brings to life the activist’s tireless efforts and the advocacy work she accomplished in the mid-20th century.
The Ice Lion (The Rewilding Reports) by Kathleen O’Neal Gear. The Sea Lion people struggle to survive amid a dangerous ice age. A man named Lynx is unable to do anything when his new wife is murdered by lions on his wedding night; he is cast out for his cowardice, sent to discover what the white-faced big lion Nightwalker wants from him. Meanwhile, young, bold woman Quiller fights to follow him while discovering strange new truths about their world’s history. Whispered words and myths tell of a world before this one, of a people who locked themselves into caves with the wondrous animals that lived before the Ice Giants took over, before the “”zyme”” flooded the oceans, alive and toxic.
Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal by George Parker. The latest by National Book Award winner Packer (The Unwinding) is not the embedded journalism readers have come to expect from him. Instead, he offers an incisive extended essay exploring the current period in U.S. history: at the end of the Trump presidency, in the midst of a global pandemic, and grappling with a racial justice reckoning of a scale not seen since the 1960s. With help from the works of Alexis de Tocqueville, and a critical eye, Packer lays bare large-scale issues plaguing American society and pulls no punches. In his view, there are “Four Americas” pulling the country in different directions: “Free America,” “Smart America,” “Real America,” and “Just America.” Packer’s persuasive thesis is that these four groups represent fissures within American society that stand in the way of a better country. The latter part of the book uses historical narratives, like those of slavery abolitionist Horace Greeley and Great Depression labor secretary Frances Perkins, to illustrate that the United States has been in dark places before and survived.
Library Laugh I
What kind of cheese is made backward? Edam
Stingy Schobel Says
To help avoid food waste at home, think like a restaurant chef to be both frugal and creative with your cooking. Use overripe bananas by mashing them up and mixing them with pancake batter to make delicious, sweet treats for breakfast. Leftover coffee can be poured into ice cube trays to use for iced coffee drinks. And even leftover oil you’ve used for frying can be poured through a clean mesh coffee filter and strained to be reused when cooled.
Libraries =
Information
Kitchen cabinets are for storing dishes, not grease. Unfortunately, wood cabinets, whether painted or natural with a clear finish, are prone to all sorts of grease, grime, and gunk from simply being in the kitchen. Depending on just how much grease and grime you’re looking at and the supplies you have available, here are several options for cleaning your cabinets. Blue Dawn: Apply a few drops of concentrated dish detergent into a bowl of warm water. Dip the soft side of a sponge. Squeeze the sponge until suds form. Apply to the dirty cabinet, wiping the grease with the soft sponge until it is removed. Immediately dry the surface with a clean cloth to prevent streaking. Kitchen Gunk Remover: Bust through hardened layers of old sticky dust-grabbing grease by mixing 1 part vegetable oil to 2 parts baking soda. Apply this oily paste to dirty areas using a soft cloth or paper towel. That ugly greasy dirty build-up will begin to soften and disappear. Wipe clean and buff with a soft cloth. To be continued…
Library Laugh II
What did the triangle say to the circle? You’re pointless.
Commented
