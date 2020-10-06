WCTE, the Upper Cumberland’s PBS station, will have a Zoom and in-person event on estate planning and will preparation at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 in the Cumberland Room at the library. RSVP Avery at ahutchins@wcte.org or call 932-528-2222, Ext. 220.
Great New Books
The Return by Nicholas Sparks. The story of an injured Navy doctor connecting with a beautiful deputy and a mysterious teenage girl, both of whom have secrets that will change the course of his life.
Unrestricted Access: New and Classic Short Fiction by James Rollins. In this breathtaking collection of short fiction, his first-ever anthology, Rollins brings together 12 thrilling stories that dig a little deeper into his creative stomping grounds and open vistas into new landscapes and characters.
Dreaming Death by Heather Graham. Ever since she was a child, Stacey Hanson has had strange dreams — and sometimes they come true. Her skills and experience led her straight to the FBI’s Krewe of Hunters. Now a serial killer is stalking Washington, DC, and people are scared. And it will be Stacey’s first case. Special Agent Keenan Wallace isn’t exactly thrilled to be teamed up with a rookie, but they’re going to have to get past their mutual friction if they want to stop a brutal killer. Evil lurks in the background and readers will be trying to figure out the motives of the killer while flipping the pages to see what can possibly happen next.
The End of Food Allergy: The First Program to Prevent and Reverse a 21st Century Epidemic by Kari Nadeau, M.D., Ph.D. and Sloan Barnett. Nadeau is a true pioneer: she has steered the allergy world out of the dark ages and into the light of scientific cures. For anyone who has suffered from food allergies or lived in fear of them, this book is a ray of hope. It’s an illuminating read on why our own immune systems sometimes hold us hostage after we eat — and how we can stop it from ever happening again.
Midnight Library by Matt Haig. While we all wonder how our lives might have been, what if you had the chance to go to the library and see for yourself? Would any of these other lives truly be better? In this novel, Nora Seed finds herself faced ... with the possibility of changing her life for a new one: following a different career, undoing old breakups, realizing her dreams of becoming a glaciologist. She must search within herself as she travels through the Midnight Library to decide what is truly fulfilling in life, and what makes it worth living in the first place.
Earthlings by Sayaka Murata. From the beloved author of cult sensation Convenience Store Woman, which has now sold more than 1 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 33 languages, comes a spellbinding and otherworldly novel about a woman who believes she is an alien
Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation by Andrew Weissman. Weissmann conjures the camaraderie and esprit de corps of the investigative units led by Robert Mueller, a distinguished public servant who is revealed here as a manager, a colleague, and a very human presence. Weissmann is as candid about the team’s mistakes as he is about its successes, and is committed to accurately documenting the historic investigation for future generations to assess and learn from. Ultimately, Where Law Ends is a story about a team of public servants, dedicated to the rule of law, tasked with investigating a president.
Libraries =Information
Bees are important to our world because they help with the pollination of flowers and crops, but being bothered by bees while outdoors can be a pesky situation.
Instead of using an insect-killing spray, why not make a natural bee-repellent spray? Simply fill a reusable spray bottle with witch hazel oil and add a few drops of tea tree oil. Shake and spray the solution on your skin whenever you go outdoors and don’t want to be bothered by bees.
The medicinal smell from the witch hazel oil is obnoxious to bees and other insects, making this spray an excellent way to keep them away from you ... naturally.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you’re planning to take an extended vacation or you know you’ll be away from your home for more than a week at a time, try to use up everything in your fridge before you leave.
Consuming all of the perishable items and leaving the fridge completely bare means you can unplug it and take it off your electric bill for the duration of the time you’re away.
If there are just a few perishable items left — eggs, milk and butter, for instance — tossing them can save you more money than keeping them cold in the fridge while you’re gone.
Library Laugh
What do bananas say when they answer the phone? Yellow.
