The Master Gardeners’ 11th Fall Gardeners’ Festival is just around the corner. The lectures move from how to get started, to what to plant, where, and move on to more advanced subjects of horticulture. They will be taught by University personnel and other experts in their field. And best of all, it’s FREE!
This is an annual get-together for plant enthusiasts. No advanced registration, just show up on Tues, Aug 27 at the Plateau Discovery Gardens on the campus of the Plateau Research and Education Center on 70N. It’s 6 miles north of the flea market. Parking attendants will be on hand to direct you to open spots for your car after 8 AM and lectures begin at 9. There are exhibits and plant related vendors and food can be purchased on site.
In your welcome bag, you’ll receive information about the Gardens and the various plots, each with a different theme. Stroll among trial gardens, see conifers that populate our American Conifer Society reference gardens and enjoy the cooling breezes in the beautiful new outdoor classroom pavilion. Bring your gardening questions to the UT experts and enjoy an informational wagon ride through the AgResearch grounds.
A complete listing of subjects and times can be found on the Cumberland County Master Gardener website, ccmga.org . this is a day not to be missed!
