Great New Books
Blind Tiger by Sandra Brown. Thatcher Hutton, a war-weary soldier on the way back to his cowboy life, jumps from a moving freight train to avoid trouble ... and lands in more than he bargained for.
Billy Summers by Stephen King. When Billy Summers was 12 years old, he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend after he kicked Billy’s sister to death. At 17, he enlisted in the Army. At 18, he was a sniper in Iraq and involved in the deadly battle to recapture Fallujah. For nearly 20 years, he’s worked as a paid assassin. He’s a good guy in a bad job, and he wants out. He takes on a very complicated, very lucrative job that he hopes will be his last. He’s got a perfect new identity lined up and a scrupulously orchestrated, flawless escape plan. And then something happens that changes everything for Billy.
Breathe by Joyce Carol Oates. Amid a starkly beautiful but uncanny landscape in New Mexico, a married couple from Cambridge, MA, takes residency at a distinguished academic institute. When the husband is stricken with a mysterious illness, misdiagnosed at first, their lives are uprooted and husband and wife each embarks upon a nightmare journey. At 37, Michaela faces the terrifying prospect of widowhood — and the loss of Gerard, whose identity has greatly shaped her own.
The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World by Arthur Herman. Award-winning historian Herman offers both an overview of Viking history and a microcosmic account of some Scandinavian descendants of Vikings, and their contributions to American life. Herman emphasizes that much Viking popular history is actually rooted in myth, and he demonstrates how modern scholarship has corrected those misconceptions. Throughout, Herman returns to traits of what he calls the “Viking heart,” which he defines as the core of the culture that has evolved and been passed down generations and across continents. He starts with what we know of Viking chieftains, then discusses their explorer progeny and numerous stories of innovation and triumph.
Library Laugh I
What food is always at the beach?
A sand-wich.
Stingy Schobel Says
Fix that leaky toilet. That steady draining can waste 200 gallons per day or about $83 a month on your water bill!
Some fixes are free (the chain might just be hung up). You can replace the whole mechanism for about $21.
Use ink stingy fonts. Your printer cartridge will last up to 30% longer if you avoid ink-guzzling Arial and use Calibri, Times New Roman or Century Gothic instead. Use condensed or light versions of fonts.
Libraries =
Information
If an aching back is starting to feel like a regular thing, you’re not alone. About 6 million older adults live with chronic lower back pain.
As we get older, we start to lose fluid in our discs. As we lose fluid, the discs tend to collapse, we get stiffer, and the risk of injury becomes greater.
From there, plenty of lifestyle habits raise your risk. Some of these, like hoisting your grandchild or overdoing the gardening, are obvious. But some aren’t. Here are five surprising culprits that may play a role in the pain in your back.
Uninterrupted sitting: You’ve likely heard that lots of sitting can take a toll on your health. But it’s also a lesser known cause of back pain. Instead of sitting down for four hours straight, cut that time in half. After two hours, get up for five minutes of stretching, then go back to what you were doing.
Cigarette smoking: Smoking limits blood flow, causing discs to age prematurely. In fact, the No. 1 reason people who have had spinal fusion surgery — back surgery to connect two or more vertebrae in your spine — don’t heal is because of smoking.
Your mattress: That cushy mattress that makes it seem like you’re floating on a giant marshmallow may feel good when you slip into bed each night, but it’s not doing your back any favors. The best type of mattress for preventing back pain is one that’s at least medium-firm.
Shoes: Anybody who wears high heels knows they can do a number on your back. Turns out, even sensible shoes can change your gait and lead to back pain if the soles are uneven, which happens when you’ve worn them too long. Look for shoes that provide medium firmness and provide proper arch support.
Stress: Chronic stress can provide the on switch for the release of inflammation-causing molecules throughout the body. Inflammation, in turn, opens the floodgates for pain.
To fend off this pain, moving is important, i.e., walking, short run, strength training or stretching.
Library Laugh II
What color is the wind?
Blew.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.