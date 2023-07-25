School will be starting shortly and the library’s concert series will be in full swing, starting on Aug. 9. Check the library’s August brochure for full details.
Great New Books
Somebody’s Fool (North Bath Trilogy) by Richard Russo
Recalling characters from Nobody’s Fool and Everybody’s Fool, this latest from Pulitzer Prize winner Russo focuses on the residents of North Bath, newly incorporated into neighboring Schuyler Springs, as they struggle to recover from the death of Donald “Sully” Sullivan. Sully’s son Peter finds himself being asked to fill his father’s role in the community while reflecting on his relationships with his own sons, Thomas and Will. After Douglas Raymer’s resignation, Charice Bond hits the ground running in her new position as the chief of police when a dead body is found in a local, abandoned hotel. Meanwhile, Ruth and her daughter Janey work to repair their strained relationships with each other and with Janey’s daughter Tina. Russo’s latest book has an engaging plot that sensitively and insightfully explores themes of grief and reconciliation. The relationships between the characters give this story an emotional depth that has an undeniable appeal for readers of general fiction.
The Bookbinder by Pip Williams
Williams brilliantly weaves a new thread into her world of words at Oxford University. Peggy Jones has been told her whole life to bind the books, not read them. But as a child, her love of words grew despite her limited access. Now, as the Great War looms and steals Britain’s men and boys, the women of the Oxford University bindery must step into new roles to keep their small town running. Between volunteering to read to wounded soldiers, welcoming Belgian refugees and taking on the tasks of the men who have left for battle, Peggy loses hope that her own desire for a higher education will ever come to be. Relentless in her pursuit of knowledge, she pushes past her own fears into a new, unknown world. With heartfelt characters, a bit of romance and a bleak and deeply sad place in time, Williams’ novel is a deft story about the meaning of words, who is allowed access and how they’re inevitably interpreted.
Dead Fall: A Thriller by Brad Thor
In the war-ravaged borderlands of Ukraine, a Russian mercenary unit has gone rogue. Its members, conscripted from the worst prisons and mental asylums across Russia, are the most criminally violent, psychologically dangerous combatants to ever set foot upon the modern battlefield. With all attention focused on the frontlines, they have pushed deeper into the interior to wage a campaign of unspeakable barbarity. As they move from village to village committing horrific war crimes, they meet little resistance as all able-bodied men are off fighting the war. Simultaneously, a team of Russian soldiers has been dispatched by the Kremlin to loot truckloads of art and priceless cultural treasures hidden away in a host of churches, museums and private homes. When multiple American aid workers are killed, America’s top spy is sent in to settle the score. But in a country so vast, will Harvath be able to find the men in question and, more importantly, will he be able to stop them before they can kill again?
Library Laugh I
Did you hear about the Italian chef who died?
He pasta-way!
Libraries=Information
“Take an aspirin and call me in the morning” is advice we’ve all heard, but have you ever given aspirin to an ailing houseplant? Turns out, it can do a lot of good for your plants. When plants are stressed, they create salicylic acid to help boost their immune system. The active ingredient in aspirin is called “Acetylsalicylic acid,” which is a derivative of salicylic acid. Aspirin diluted in water for plants can help them thrive and stay alive.
When packing a lunch to take to the office or for your kid to take to school, try this hack to keep your food chilled: Freeze a container of yogurt. You’ll have a yogurt “ice pack” to help keep the rest of your food cold, and your yogurt will stay cold until lunchtime. It’s the right type of ingredient to freeze. A juice container or thermos of water may work the same way, but it’s slow to thaw out. Dairy items (like yogurt) freeze hard but thaw quickly. By the time you’re ready to eat, it’ll be the perfect creamy consistency.
Library Laugh II
What do you call belt made of watches?
A waist of time!
Stingy Schobel Says
Don’t toss those little desiccant-filled packets that come in products that need to stay dry. Instead, place them in your silverware drawer to ward off tarnish and rust. This works great for toolboxes and drawers too.
Have your computer search for savings. Free browser extensions such as PayPal Honey, RetailMeNot, Deal Finder and Slickdeals can find and apply coupon codes at checkout.
Summer Smile Bonus
What do you call an alligator in a vest?
An investiGator!
Commented
