Come join us on Aug. 17 at noon, in the Cumberland Room to hear the dulcet sounds of DJ and Donna Garrison performing oldies, country and rock and roll standards.
Great New Books
All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers
In the propulsive debut novel from the host of the #1 true crime podcast Crime Junkie, a journalist uncovers her hometown’s dark secrets when she becomes obsessed with the unsolved murder of her childhood neighbor—and the disappearance of another girl twenty years later.
Elizabeth Finch by Julian Barnes
When he signed up for an adult class called Culture and Civilization, Neil didn’t expect to develop a sort of intellectual crush on demanding professor Elizabeth Finch. Their relationship shapes his life, even after she dies—she leaves him notes on his latest obsession, Julian the Apostate—as Booker Prize winner Barnes explores the many variations on love and the undercurrents of “culture and civilization” in our lives.
The Challenge by Danielle Steel
Best friends living in the foothills of Montana’s Beartooth Mountains, Peter Pollock and Matt Brown join with new-in-town Juliet and some other local kids to scale challenging Granite Peak. They end up trapped on the mountain in a fight for survival as a search-and-rescue mission is launched, and the tension fractures relationships among their parents back home.
Library Laugh I
What did the duck say when he bought lipstick?
Put it on my bill.
Stingy Schobel Says
Sell your car privately. Due to current demand for used cars—especially older, high-mileage vehicles—a private sale is likely to fetch more for your car than a dealer might pay in a trade-in deal. If you are buying a new car, negotiate that price independent of the trade-in. Only after the deal is done should you let them bid on your old car. That way you’ll know what the dealer is really offering.
Despite the ecological lessons we’ve learned about the drawbacks of plastic bottles, packaged water is still growing in popularity all over the world. But not only is it a very small percentage of plastic bottles that actually get recycled, it’s not necessarily better for you to drink it. If you’re on the fence about making the switch to filtered tap water, maybe this other green fact will make your decision easier: You could save about $1,400 a year by ditching bottled water if you drink eight bottles of water a day—which is what would be required to meet the Food and Nutrition Board’s recommendation. Going to the tap means you’ll spend less than $1 per year.
If you bought a bag of baking flour more than a year ago, there’s a good chance that flour has gone bad. Pull it out of the pantry and give it a whiff. Does it smell rancid? If so, it’s a good idea to toss it away. But before you do, go grab any decks of playing cards you have around the house. Throw the cards into a bag and cover them with the old flour. Seal and then shake. The flour will coat the cards and take away the dirt, grime, odors and oils to make the cards fresh and clean again. Then sprinkle the remaining old flour in the yard. It’s biodegradable and your lawn will love it.
Library Laugh II
Why didn’t the ghost eat his candy?
He didn’t have the stomach for it.
Libraries=
Information
Reason you’re always tired. Research suggests that fatigue runs as high as 50 percent in people 65 and older, compared with rates in the general population, which range from 10 to 25 percent. Fatigue is common when you’re fighting any kind of illness, from infections to autoimmune disorders. All of us feel tired some of the time. Usually it goes away, either with sleep or time. If unexplained fatigue continues for more than a few weeks, it’s time to figure out what’s causing it. Here are some of the likely suspects: your medications are sapping your energy; your sleep hygiene may need improvement; you’re missing key nutrients, especially vitamins B12 and D, iron and folic acid; you’re anemic; you have a heart or pulmonary problem; you’re anxious or depressed; or lingering COVID-19 symptoms after a person’s initial illness.
We drag our suitcases, carry-on bags and backpacks all over the country (or world) when we travel. When we get home, we wash all of our clothes—but we don’t think twice about the bag all of that clothing was carried in. One of the easiest ways to give bedbugs a free ride into your home is through your luggage. Try this simple trick to see if your bags have bedbugs, blow hot air from a hair dryer all over them. Use slow and steady motions over the edges and corners of the bag. Bedbugs hate heat, and they will reveal themselves. If you see them, take steps to fully disinfect your bag outside of the home before bringing it back indoors.
