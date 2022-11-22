The library will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 24, through Saturday, Nov. 26, in celebration of Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving!
Great New Books
Hunting Time by Jeffery Deaver
Reward seeker Colter Shaw returns for a fourth outing. This time, Shaw is hired to locate Allison Parker. She’s an engineer who’s disappeared with her teenage daughter, Hannah, but finding the missing woman proves more difficult than Shaw anticipated. And he makes his living finding people, including those who would prefer to stay hidden. Allison, however, knows how to use her technological skills to stay hidden. In addition, when Shaw discovers why the woman has gone into hiding and who’s threatening her, he realizes he’s stepping into some very dangerous territory.
The Choice by Nora Roberts
Breen Siobhan Kelly pledged her life to protect Talamh, and now she may have to pay that price. After discovering a gateway in Ireland between the world of humans and the magical world of Talamh, Breen has been busy building a wondrous new life for herself there. This is all while coming to terms with the knowledge that she is the granddaughter of Odran, an ancient god whose one goal is to destroy everyone and everything good in Talamh. Breen knows that going up against Odran will not be easy, but she also knows that she has a strong band of family, friends and a new true love who have all got her back. After launching her Dragon Heart Legacy trilogy with The Awakening (2020) and delivering The Becoming last year, Roberts now wraps things with an entrancing, enchanting conclusion that makes the most of this author’s vivid world-building skills. Not to mention her gift for crafting a sweeping plot that effectively melds high-stakes danger and cozy domestic details.
Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake
In the Oregon town of Bright Falls, Astrid Parker has recently canceled her wedding and is experiencing a downturn in her interior design business. Jordan Everwood, a carpenter who’s experiencing trauma in her own life, is also suffering an upset in her career. They are forced to work together to renovate Jordan’s family inn for a TV show that they hope will help them both get back in control of their lives. Astrid has come up with a design to modernize the inn, but Jordan wants to retain the history and unique design of the place. The producers encourage them to play up the tension between them, and they both have to decide what they want and what they’re willing to do to get it.
Con/Artist: The Life and Crimes of the World’s Greatest Art Forger by Tony Tetro and Giampiero Ambrosi
Tetro may have been an art forger, but his story is unique. Told with the help of investigative journalist Ambrosi, who followed Tetro’s story for 20 years, this account starts with Tetro’s 1989 California arrest and takes readers through his life. From his becoming a New York high school dropout with a pregnant girlfriend, to California furniture salesman and later to master art forger and high roller. This book shows that as long as a work appears original and has a suitable faked certificate of authenticity, many wealthy customers and art dealers are happy to acquire it due to the potential profit. Readers will learn about his highly skilled art forging techniques—which won’t work now—and how he became wealthy as a result, although he squandered much of it on drugs, travel, women and Ferraris. The chapter on how his forged paintings ended up in Prince Charles’s residence is priceless. With a companion documentary slated for release early next year, this entertaining book is a must read.
Library Laugh I
Why did Humpty Dumpty have a great fall?
-To make up for his miserable summer.
Libraries=Information
Turns out those plastic pods for washing machines and dishwashers aren’t good for the environment. When water comes in contacts with pods, the plastic dissolves to release the detergent inside. Then, the dissolved plastic goes down the drain. While a good percentage of that plastic does get captured by wastewater treatment plants, a lot of it still ends up in aquatic ecosystems. The best way to help is to avoid plastic-encased pods and stick with powdered alternatives that are plastic-free, including the paperboard box they’re packaged in.
Library Laugh II
Why have you never heard of a haunted gym?
-The ghosts are exorcising themselves.
Stingy Schobel Says
It turns out that, yes, using a dishwasher is far more water efficient than washing by hand. Washing by hand for just a few minutes uses about 24 gallons of water versus the average of just four gallons a dishwasher uses. That’s around 20 gallons of water wasted every time you wash by hand, which means switching to a dishwasher can save you around $140 a year. And a bonus benefit, the dishwasher provides a more sanitary finish with significantly less bacteria left behind versus washing by hand. It’s a win-win-win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.