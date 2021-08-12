St. Francis Council of Catholic Women once again offers its “can’t miss” rummage sale with expanded hours.
The sale will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Aug. 19-20; and from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 21.
Items include attractive home accessories, the boutique’s select jewelry and extra special treasures, linens, glassware, household goods, games and a large stock of women’s and men’s clothing.
Basement offers include a wide variety of reading material, CDs, DVDs, larger items of tools, furniture, home furnishings, luggage, sports and golf equipment, garage and lawn items.
More than 25 years of effort by many hard-working and generous people have made it possible for the
CCW to once again offer its fantastic rummage sale in Sheehan Hall at 7501 Peavine Rd.
The public is welcome to stop in, see and save.
Face masks are required.
