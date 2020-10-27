Hurry! Don’t miss out on the last week of the Friends of the Library Gigantic Book Sale. There are still plenty of items with none priced higher than 50 cents. A huge selection of children’s and cookbooks has just been added.
The Author’s Day scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, has unfortunately been canceled. We took this action in the interests of protecting our authors and patrons during these trying times. We’ll be back.
Great New Books
I Marched with Patton by Frank Sisson — Published to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Patton’s death, a Third Army soldier’s firsthand account of his service beside the history-shaping general relates his participation in key events, including the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of Dachau.
The Neil Gaiman Reader: Selected Fiction — Spanning Gaiman’s career to date, The Neil Gaiman Reader: Selected Fiction is a collection from one of the world’s most beloved writers, chosen by those who know his work best: his devoted readers. A representation of Gaiman’s imaginative fiction, this volume includes excerpts from each of his five novels for adults, Neverwhere, Stardust, American Gods, Anansi Boys, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane, and nearly 50 of his short stories.
The Girl in the Mirror by Rose Carlyle — Australian heiress Iris Carmichael, the narrator of Carlyle’s assured debut, has always envied her identical twin sister, Summer, who’s considered perfect by everyone and is also Iris’s mirror image. Their complicated relationship changes after their father dies and his will stipulates that his $100 million fortune go to the first of his six competitive children — by his three wives — to produce a grandchild. During a sailing trip, Summer accidentally falls overboard and is lost at sea. To secure the inheritance, Iris resolves to “step into” Summer’s life, get pregnant, and beat her closest rival. The suspense grows as her lack of knowledge about her sister threatens to expose the imposture.
Inventing Equality: Reconstructing the Constitution in the Aftermath of the Civil War by Michael a Bellesiles — The evolution of the battle for true equality in America seen through the men, ideas and politics behind the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments passed at the end of the Civil War. From the very beginning, American history can be seen as a battle to reconcile the large gap between America’s stated ideals and the reality of its republic. Its struggle is not one of steady progress toward greater freedom and equality, but rather for every step forward there is a step taken in a different direction. The author traces the evolution of the battle for true equality — the stories of those fighting forward, to expand the working definition of what it means to be an American citizen — from the Revolution through the late 19th century. He identifies the systemic flaws in the Constitution, and explores through the role of the Supreme Court and three Constitutional amendments — the 13th, 14th, and 15th — the ways in which equality and inequality waxed and waned over the decades.
Libraries =
Information
People who regularly watched television for more than 3.5 hours a day had poorer verbal memory six years later than those who watched 3 hours daily or less. And the greater the amount of TV watched above the 3.5 hour level, the larger the decline in this form of cognition.
Spending 45 minutes filling in a coloring book or creating original art brought feelings of greater pleasure and enjoyment and less anxiety and tension to professional caregivers and to family members who are taking care of loved ones.
Stingy Schobel Says
Not only is pre-shredded cheese from the supermarket expensive, but it also comes packaged in hard-to-recycle plastic packaging. One way to go green and save money is to buy blocks of cheese from the deli counter and shred them yourself. To save time, shred the entire block of cheese at once and store the shredded cheese in a large freezer bag or reusable airtight container. To prevent the shredded cheese from sticking together, add a tablespoon of cornstarch to the bag and shake. It will lightly coat the cheese to prevent sticking and help keep it fresh longer. Store it in the freezer and use the cheese as needed.
Over time, throw pillows need to be cleaned to keep them smelling fresh. But many pillowcases or covers aren’t machine-washable. And even if they are, you risk the cases shrinking or losing their “new” look if they go through a wash and dry. To deodorize your pillows, try this simple hack instead: Spray them with white vinegar and water. Just fill a spray bottle with a mixture of half white vinegar and half water (tap water is fine if you plan on using it right away, otherwise use distilled). Then spray all over the pillow. As the slightly damp pillow dries, the white vinegar will kill odor-causing bacteria.
Library Laugh
What do you call the top of a dog house? The woof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.