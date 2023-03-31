The Plateau Women’s Chorus — under the direction of Dana Beal and associate director Kimberly White — presented their spring 2023 concert program, “Roots & Wings,” to the residents and friends of Good Samaritan Society on St. Patrick’s Day.
Reaching out to various communities, such as Good Samaritan Society, is part of the PWC mission, “… offering encouragement, community and inspiration to our audience and members … celebrate our shared humanity through the unifying power of choral music.”
Residents tapped their toes, clapped and sang along to familiar songs like “Mama Said” by the Shirelles and “Through Heaven’s Eyes” from the movie, “Prince of Egypt.”
The uplifting musical program is inspired by the people and events that shape destinies.
The next Plateau Women’s Chorus concert will be Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (with Young Singers of the Plateau).
Concerts are free of charge and the public is invited to attend. Plateau Women’s Chorus is a 501(c)3 organization and is funded in part by grants from the Tennessee Commission of the Arts, the Volunteer Energy Cooperative, contributions from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Fairfield Glade Rotary and individuals who support the chorus. Patrons can show support of the community and the arts through the VEC, or by purchasing a specialty license plate.
For more information, visit www.tn.gov/revenue/title-and-registration/license-plates.html.
