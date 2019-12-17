The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holidays. Merry Christmas!
What’s Happening
Thursday, Dec. 19 — Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir concert, noon
• Christmas Money Folding with Alex Matthews, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
• Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch [PG], Winter Break Family Movie, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21 — Learn Chess with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 23 — No Scheduled Programs
Tuesday, Dec. 24-Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Closed for the Christmas Holiday
Great New Books
Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos by Peter Bergen. From one of America’s preeminent national security journalists, comes an explosive, news-breaking account of Donald Trump’s collision with the American security establishment, and with the world.
Why You Should Be a Socialist by Nathan J. Robinson. The author gives readers a primer on 21st-century socialism. From the heyday of Occupy Wall Street through Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign and beyond, young progressives have been increasingly drawn to socialist ideas. This book offers both liberals and conservatives a look at the nature of this ideology.
Regretting You by Colleen Hoover. Betrayals, secrets and shifting family loyalties keep the pages turning in this excellent contemporary novel. Morgan Grant’s relationship with her 16-year-old daughter, Clara, is precarious. Clara, weary of her mother’s overprotective tendencies, relies on her Aunt Jenny as a confidant. When both Jenny and Morgan’s husband, Chris, die in a car crash, things become even more strained between the mother and daughter. Hoover expertly conveys complex character dynamics while avoiding sappiness and finding room for insight and love in the midst of tragedy.
How Not to Diet by Dr. Michael Greger. The news that a plant-based diet is the healthiest way to eat is spreading. Greger presents the groundbreaking science on how simple plant-based food choices help us live healthier and happier lives. He describes which foods to eat to prevent the leading causes of disease-related death and shows how a diet based on fruits, vegetables, tubers, whole grains and legumes might even save your life.
Libraries=Information
If you’ve walked, jogged and hiked this far without any major knee trouble, there’s more you can do than thank your lucky stars.
A few basic steps can help you protect your knees as you age. With the passage of time, a certain amount of wear and tear on your joints is inevitable.
To minimize your risk of experiencing pain, stiffness and inflammation in your knees, take these steps to protect these essential joints.
Maintain a healthy weight. For every pound of excess weight you lose, you’ll spare your knees from having to cope with 4 additional pounds of extra force. Keep moving. Regular physical exercise helps maintain joint function.
Strengthen the muscles that support your knees. Developing strong thigh muscles protects knee cartilage and reduces the stress you place on the knee. Also, perfect your posture, choose the right shoes and listen to your knee pain.
If you develop knee pain and swelling in your knee, take a break from walking, running or any other high-impact activity you’re doing. Give your knee the RICE treatment — rest, ice, compression and elevation.
Stingy Schobel Says
Hire contractors in their off-season to save on home repairs.
Roofers are busiest in the fall and second-busiest in the spring, so schedule work for the summer.
House painters are busy in summer — January and February are slow months. Interior painters are busier in the spring — again, January and February are slow for them.
Heating and air-conditioning work are common when seasons change, in late spring and fall — earlier spring and early fall are quieter times.
Interior remodeling tends to be slow during November and February, before and after the winter holiday season.
Concrete work is most often done in spring and summer — consider having it done in winter.
Library Laugh
I broke my arm in two places. The doctor told me to stop going to those places.
