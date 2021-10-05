In cooperation with Rocky Top 10 Movie Theater, the Cumberland County Film Society will present a free showing of “Biggest Little Farm” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
“Biggest Little Farm” is a documentary that traces the journey of a city-dweller couple, the Chesters, as they take on a 200-acre barren farm using sustainable measures, a biodiverse design all in harmony with nature.
Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals and challenging natural events, the movie will inspire long beyond the viewing.
Gardeners, farmers or wannabe gardeners or farmers should appreciate this movie.
The movie is rated PG and lasts 1 hour, 32 minutes.
