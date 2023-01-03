The Cumberland County Film Society Inc., is seeking new members for 2023.
Entering its 23rd year, the Society shows 10 movies per year at Rocky Top 10 theater in Crossville.
Each movie is carefully selected to represent the best of great stories: dramas, documentaries and foreign films.
A jury meets throughout the year to find critically acclaimed movies members will enjoy.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Society’s mission is educational.
Organizers introduce each movie and follow up with a discussion.
All movies are shown twice: at 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Membership dues are $15 per person, and all information about the films and procedures can be found at ccfsfilmbuffs.org.
Those wishing to apply for membership should download the membership form from the website, available after Jan. 1, complete the form and return it with a check for their membership dues to the post office box on the form no later than Feb. 1.
Members will receive their first email with dates and movie information by mid-February.
Questions may be directed to mail@ccfsfilmbuffs.org.
