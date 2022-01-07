The Cumberland County Film Society, Inc., is opening its membership to new members for the first time in two years.
Current members will have their memberships rolled over to 2022.
For over 20 years the non-profit CCFS organization has screened critically acclaimed “movies worth talking about” — a tagline that refers to our discussions after each movie. A jury of members selects five movies for each of two “seasons,” Spring and Fall, and each is shown twice on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Rocky Top 10 theater.
After a successful Fall season, the organization is pleased to admit a limited number of new members. Prospective members should download a membership form from the website, ccfsfilmbuffs.org, and return it to the post office box noted on the form. Once the quota is filled, CCFS will stop accepting new members.
Potential members should be aware that due to COVID-19, the organization adheres to a mask requirement upon entering the theater as well as spaced seating. Those unable to adhere to the mask requirement will not be admitted and should not join. CCFS “Golden Rules” are also posted on the website.
Any questions may be addressed to mail@ccfsfilmbuffs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.