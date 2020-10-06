Books, books and more books ... stock up for fall and winter reading during the Friends of Art Circle Public Library’s book store clearance sale through Oct. 31.
All prices in the Book Store have been slashed. Since it is a monthlong clearance event, new inventory will be added as books sell.
All Book Store proceeds go to the Art Circle Public Library for materials and programs.
The Book Store is on the first floor of the library at 3 East St., Crossville. The clearance sale is underway during library hours. The library is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.
Only books will be in the clearance sale. Prices are hardback books, 50 cents; paperback and young adult books, 25 cents; and children’s books, 10 cents.
No change will be available; simply drop the cash or check payment into the honor box. Donations beyond the purchase prices are always welcome. Credit or debit cards will not be accepted.
Patrons are reminded to adhere to social distancing measures, and face coverings in the library are highly recommended.
Library supporters are encouraged to join Friends of the Library. Membership forms will be available by the honor box.
The Friends of the Library appreciates the public’s support as a donor and/or as a volunteer in the organization.
