Plateau Chapter of Tennessee Trails Association encourages the public to hike with them.
The chapter offers short, 5 miles or less and long 8 miles or more hikes every Wednesday and two Saturdays a month.
Hikers should bring tick/bug spray and sunscreen, and pack water, snacks and lunch.
Instead of carpooling to trailheads, hikers may opt to drive themselves.
For a list of monthly hikes, visit http:/ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com Check the blog one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking.
Email the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org for additional information.
Wednesday, Jan. 6 — Big South Fork, Honey Creek Loop, Rugby. This is one of the chapter’s best hikes. It featuring waterfalls, rock houses and gorge overlooks. Short hike: 3.5 mile half of the loop exiting the trail at the overlook with a road walk back to the cars. Long hike: The trail is 6 miles and fairly difficult because of rock scrambles, stream cross-
ings and steep slopes. Although strenuous, the hike is worth the effort. A portion of the hike is in a creek bed, so bring water shoes if there is excessive rain in the days before the hike. A hundred yards or so of the creek bed is extremely slippery and must be hiked carefully. Depart 8 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel rear lot. Carpool cost is $6.
Saturday, Jan. 9 — Cherokee National Forest, Flats Mountain Trail. The trail is part of the Citgo Creek Wilderness, Tellico Plains. It begins at Eagle Gap on the Cherohala Skyway and ends at Bee House Gap on Citgo Rd. The trail is 6.1 moderate miles. Most of the trail is downhill, except for a short steep section. The trail offers spectacular views of the entire Citgo Creek Wilderness. Depending on the weather, The Plateau Chapter may spend the night in Tellico Plains then through hike Bald River Falls trial or a new trail on Sunday. There are numerous rental cabins near Tellico Plains. Email plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org if interested in the overnight option.
Wednesday, Jan. 13 — South Cumberland State Park, Fiery Gizzard and Dog Hole Trails, Tracy City. Long hike is 6.9 moderate to strenuous miles, with a 4.3-mile loop down Fiery Gizzard descending 400 feet and returning on the 2.6-mile, 400-foot ascent along Dog Hole Trail to Yellow Pines Falls passing three other falls along the way. The short hike is 5.2 moderate to strenuous miles in and out on Dog Hole Trail with all the water falls. Hikers begin at the Fiery Gizzard parking lot. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle Church on Hwy. 127 S., Crossville, at 7:30 a.m. due to length of drive. Gas cost is $6.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 — Cumberland Trail, Heiss Mountain Possum Gorge South Section, Dunlap. Rated strenuous due to length and elevation changes. The long hike is a scenic 7.2 strenuous miles in and out from the Heiss Mountain Trailhead north along Little Possum Creek to Stacked Rock. It offers views of waterfalls, overlooks, an abandoned coal mine, bluff lines and stream crossings. The short hike is 4 miles and out to Perkins Point Overlook and back. Depart 8 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle Church on Hwy. 127 S., Crossville at. Gas cost is $7.
Saturday, Jan. 23 — Cumberland Trail, Heiss Mountain Possum Gorge North Section, Graysville. Rated strenuous due to length and elevation changes. This scenic long 8.8-mile in-and-out strenuous hike is from the Retro Hughes Trailhead along Coalbank Branch and Little Possum Creek to Imodium Falls, and back. Hikers will see waterfalls, overlooks, an abandoned coal mine, bluff lines and steam crossings. The short hike is 4.6 miles in and out. Depart from Trinity Tabernacle Church on Hwy. 127 S., Crossville, at 8 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27 — Cumberland Trail, Piney River Trail, Spring City. Long hike is 7.8 moderate to strenuous miles in and out to Hemlock Falls and back. The short hike is 4 miles in and out to White Pines Cascades campsite and back. The hike will start at the Newby Branch Trailhead and has a 772-foot elevation loss. The trail passes through dense mountain laurel, rhodo-
dendron, hemlock and
hardwood forest. Waterfalls, cascades, rock houses and bluffs abound along
the trail. Depart 8 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle, 2028 S. Main St., Crossville, or meet at the Piney River Picnic Area on Shut In Gap Rd in Spring City at 8:20 a.m. CT. Gas cost is $3.
