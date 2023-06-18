The Lake Tansi Exchange Club will present the second annual Field of Honor Nov. 5-11, 2023, at Crossville’s Garrison Park.
This stirring display brings together hundreds of American flags as a symbol of the unity that gives the nation its strength and the high cost of freedom. The free event recognizes those who have served the nation with flags dedicated to someone who has served or who is currently serving in the military.
Due to the popularity of the event, the number of flags will be increased for this second event from 520 flags to 700 flags.
The community will be invited to visit the Field of Honor and walk among the flags reading the heartfelt dedications to each man or women that served the nation.
The Exchange Club is currently seeking sponsorships to support the event. Contact Dan Smith, fundraising chairperson, at 502-292-7137 to discuss packages for your business or company.
Individual flag sponsors can purchase a flag for $35 each. Flags can be picked up after the event or request to have it shipped. Contact Judi Hartman, treasurer, at 931-337-5465 for more information or visit www.healingfield.org/crossvilletn23.
It takes many hands to organize the Field of Honor. To be part of this awe-inspiring event, contact Melody Livingston, volunteer chairperson, at 931-200-5929 to get involved.
Funds from the Field of Honor will go to the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council and other nonprofit veterans organizations that serve the community. Last year, the event raise $18,000 for the CCVAC, which was used to assist Cumberland County veterans with unmet needs.
The Lake Tansi Exchange Club is a group of men and women who work together to better the community through four programs of service: Americanism, community service, youth activities and child abuse prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.