The Lake Tansi Exchange Club, in partnership with the Colonial Flag Foundation, Healing Field of Honor, is thrilled to be presenting the inaugural Field of Honor event in Crossville the week of Nov. 6-12. With the support of the city of Crossville and Cumberland County, the event will be held in Crossville at Garrison Park, 542 Fourth St.
The Field of Honor is a stirring display of 500 flags honoring veterans and U.S. military personnel past and present. The public can walk among the rows of flags knowing that each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story.
The event begins with an opening ceremony Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. Special speakers include Congressman John Rose, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, Master of Ceremonies Gus Gocella, Tim French with I Walk 4 Them, and American Legion Post 163 Chaplain and Vietnam War veteran Jerry Brownstead. The 6th Ohio Light Artillery will fire a Civil War cannon and the Cumberland County Vietnam Veterans will provide the color guard.
Melissa Ellis and the Cumberland County High School Band will provide music.
Activities continue until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be programs each day during the Field of Honor, from 5-7 p.m. daily.
Monday: Rising Up Band, Jeff Allen and Shannon Libby
Tuesday: Choirs and bands from Crab Orchard, Stone, North Cumberland and Homestead elementary schools, Tommy Hancock and Joe Wyatt
Wednesday: Sweet Assurance, DJ Garrison, Dixieland Band and Four Fillies
Thursday: Stone Memorial High School Band, performers from the Cumberland County Playhouse and The Tennessee Trio
Friday: Lilise Will, Iwo Jima re-enactment by the Cumberland County Young Marines, Roots and Rocks Band and Noah Hawk
The Steele Mill Food Truck will be onsite during weekday programs.
The Field of Honor will close Saturday with a ceremony that begins at 10 a.m. Sheriff Casey Cox will serve as master of ceremonies. Tennessee Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton will be the guest speaker. Ann Looney will play the piano. Brownstead will again serve as chaplain. The Cookeville Honor Guard will provide a rifle volley and play Taps. The Cumberland County Young Marines will provide the color guard and the Patriot Guard Riders will provide a motorcycle salute.
The Field of Honor is made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of dedicated volunteers and community partners. The community can show their support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
Individual flags may be purchased for $30 (plus shipping) to honor any hero from now through the event. Flags may be purchased through partner organizations, including Lake Tansi Exchange Club, Cumberland County Young Marines, and the Cumberland County 4-H Honor Club and by visiting the event website at www.healingfield.org/event/crossvilletn22/.
Sponsorship packages are available from $250-$7,500 which includes various perks and benefits to the sponsor.
Volunteers are needed before, during and after this week-long event. Please contact Anna Holmes at Holmesanna804@gmail.com to volunteer.
All proceeds will go to projects benefiting our community including the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council and the Exchange Club Stephens Center for the prevention of child abuse.
For information about the event, please contact Ginger Wade, event Public Relations Chairperson at wadeginger@gmail.com or 630-234-1137.
Visit the event website and the Facebook page at Crossville Field of Honor by Lake Tansi Exchange Club.
