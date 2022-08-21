Members of the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club were ready for the challenges of their annual field day.
President John Lester explained members were using a variety of technology to contact other amateur radio operators, tracking each contact.
“There are more than 40,000 clubs, and we’re all demonstrating our capabilities in emergency situations,” Lester said during the June 25-26 exercise.
The 24-hour event began at 1 p.m. and continued around the clock. The operators, set up at the Homestead Tower or at their homes, logged each contact with time and location. The goal was to reach as many operators as possible during the 24-hour period. Operators used their HAM radios, communicated via voice and morse code, and used new technology that meshed the radio signals with wireless networks, the Amateur Radio Emergency Data Network.
They hoped weather reports for clear skies the next morning would allow them to use a repeater on the International Space Station to make additional contacts.
“With UHF, you are usually limited to line of sight transmissions,” explained Richard Perry. “The ISS repeater allows for long-range communication.”
It was scheduled to pass overhead around 11 a.m. on Sunday of the exercise. To reach the satellite, a member of the club must hold an antenna pointed to the satellite far overhead.
They were able to connect with the satellite, but were not able to make contact with another ground operator.
Several antennae were in place around the Homestead Tower, with generators providing power to equipment. One antenna was placed high in a tree — with a little help from a drone.
Over 24 hours, the group recorded 424 contacts. With bonus points for using emergency power, offering a public location and public information table for the community, publicity, and other activities during the 24 hours. Their total score was 3,208 points.
J.J. Orleff said the Cumberland Plateau club has participated in the exercise for 50 years.
“We’re a tool for emergency management,” Orleff said.
If communications systems go down, the amateur operators can help operate emergency communication networks.
Several of the members are also trained weather spotters to help identify local weather conditions during storms or severe weather.
The local club has more than 80 members, and they welcome anyone interested in radio communication. The club hosts free testing for an Federal Communications Commission (FCC) operator license — a requirement to operate on the radio bands — each month. While the club does not collect fees, there is a $35 fee for new, modified or renewed licenses paid to the FCC.
“You can learn what you need to get a radio license from YouTube,” Orleff said, adding the hobby was far more accessible than in the past.
Lester added, “With the technology now, you don’t have to have a $1,500 radio. Your smartphone can communicate with HAM radios.”
Several members use their smartphones to operate their radios remotely while traveling or to access another person’s antenna if they don’t have one. They can find radio repeaters around the world.
Anyone using smartphone apps to communicate with radio operators still needs the FCC license, the two warned.
Lester said the club can provide resources to the community to keep communications up and running during a disaster, like the 2015 ice storm or other severe weather event.
With new technology, the club is hoping to enhance its emergency communications ability. The organization is pursuing grant funds that could establish a Arden/MESH network that combines the radio signal with a low-watt antennae.
“It’s not affected by bad weather,” Lester said. “Phone systems can plug in, and it can operate cameras.”
For more information about the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club, visit cparc.net or join them at their meetings held the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Fair Park Senior Center, 1433 Livingston Rd. in Crossville.
