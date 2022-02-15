The Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in honor of President’s Day.
Great New Books
Sierra Six by Mark Greaney. It’s been more than a decade since the Gray Man’s first mission, but the trouble’s just getting started ... Before he was the Gray Man, Court Gentry was Sierra Six, the junior member of Zack Hightower’s CIA Special Activities team, Golf Sierra, aka the Goon Squad. Court’s skills were fearsome and undeniable. Too bad he wasn’t also a team player. It took weeks of training and withering scrutiny to mold him into one, but the effort was worth it--on their first mission they took out a terrorist leader. The prize was invaluable; the cost was agonizing. Now, years have passed. The Gray Man is on a simple mission when he sees a ghost: the long-dead terrorist, though he’s remarkably energetic for a dead man. A decade of time hasn’t changed the Gray Man. Whatever the cost, he isn’t one to leave a job unfinished or a blood debt unpaid.
The Quiet Before: On the Unexpected Origins of Radical Ideas by Gal Beckerman. Revolutions aren’t always about noisy marches, argues award-winning author Beckerman. Ranging from voting-rights petitions in 1830s Britain to early 1990s feminist zines, he highlights many social movements that have launched in small, quiet, interpersonal spaces where ideas can be thoughtfully formulated before being purveyed to the larger world. Today’s world of social media doesn’t work that way, and Beckerman ponders the consequences. Intriguing.
Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West. The author weaves a fascinating history of Indigenous peoples in North America and the people with whom they traded, clashed, and created families. Five mixed-descent families form the core of the book. The McKay family, of Anglo, Cree, Chinook, and Cayuse descent in the Pacific Northwest; the Johnson and Schoolcraft families in the Great Lakes region; the Drips and Fontenelle families, of Anglo, Otoe, and Omaha descent, who expanded their fur business along the Platte River and into the Rocky Mountains; and the Bent family of Anglo and Cheyenne descent, including William Bent, whose fort along the Arkansas River operated for decades. As Hyde expertly tells, these families and their descendants are often overlooked in history and their lives were greatly impacted by federal policy relating to Indigenous peoples. The book includes extensive maps that show trade routes, military forts, and European settlements in what the author refers to as “Native North America” (present-day United States and Canada), particularly the Missouri River region.
Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Man Booker Prize-winning James’s first foray into fantasy, had the epic sweep, intensely layered structure, and raw if luscious language his readers have come to expect. That book gave the backstory of the Tracker, engaged by a slaver to find a kidnapped child--reputedly the son of a North Kingdom elder--and the companions/adversaries the Tracker gathers in his search. One of them is the 177-year-old Moon Witch, Sogolon, who tells what happened to the child from her perspective. Paramount here is Sogolon’s ancient feud with the king’s chancellor, who works so closely with the king that they are said to be like a spider--a single creature with eight limbs.
Library Laugh I
What kind of match doesn’t light? A tennis match.
Stingy Schobel Says
Instead of using outdoor lighting, which wastes electricity, or spending money on solar lights, think white rocks. Light-colored rocks outlining a pathway will still reflect light late into the night and guide you to and from wherever you need to go back to your house. They don’t use any electricity, and you can probably find them in a local wooded area or riverbank or for next to nothing at your landscaping center. Plus, when you’re done with them, you can toss them into the woods or garden.
While investing in an electric car and outfitting your home with solar panels are two ways to reduce your carbon footprint, these choices can be cost-prohibitive for most people. One easy way to reduce your C02 emissions is by being careful where you buy your produce. Buying locally made food from farmers is a simple (and tasty) way to go green. Every mile your food has to travel (by boat, plane or truck) adds up to more greenhouse gas emissions. The shorter the transport, the greener the groceries.
Library Laugh II
Why didn’t the hamburger buns get along? They always had beef between them.
Dogs can’t eat everything. Foods you can share as treats include coconut, unsalted cashews, unsalted peanuts, peanut butter (without the sugar substitute xylitol), honey, low fat cheese, milk, yogurt, cooked eggs, cooked and deboned fish, ham, pork, cooked and shelled shrimp, turkey, corn (off the cob), unsalted popcorn, quinoa, wheat and grains. Foods that may be toxic, irritating or dangerous for your dog are almonds, macadamia nuts, bread (small amounts are OK, but it can be fattening), chocolate, ice cream, cinnamon, garlic and onions.
