The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade invites the public to venture to the Plateau Creative Art Center and enjoy the first Fiber Arts Exhibit. This exciting new display was featured during the First Friday Fun and Wine Reception on Dec. 4 and will grace the gallery through Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
The exhibit presents works by 11 artists, five of whom are members of the Art Guild, with 15 pieces of fiber artwork.
The Art Guid is thrilled to offer this opportunity to both artisans and attendees, with the expectation of generating more interest and acceptance of many varieties of fiber arts as fine arts. This medium is non-utilitarian work that consists primarily of natural or synthetic fiber or yarn. It focuses on the design, materials and artistic labor as basic for the works’ significance that prioritizes aesthetic over utilitarian values.
The term fiber arts originated shortly after World War II, defining work by craft artists incorporating fabric into their works. The ’50s gave more recognition to fiber arts as fine arts, and by the ‘60s and ’70s, fiber arts was embraced worldwide, with a growing number of artists creating two- and three-dimensional fiber works in a variety of genres. Fiber arts continues to thrive and evolve, and the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is thrilled to share a variety of fiber art for public viewing.
The Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Art Center (PCAC) is at 451 Lakeview Dr. (off Peavine Rd.) in Fairfield Glade. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
