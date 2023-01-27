On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club hosted Martin Vargas with St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic.
Vargas discussed how, for the past 10 years, the Clinic has been providing free health care to the uninsured in East Tennessee.
Using their highly-equipped motorhome, they are able to visit rural communities on a monthly (and sometimes bimonthly) basis.
Services include primary care, tele-health, advanced care and in-house specialties.
The clinic is staffed by medical and non-medical volunteers.
Visit https://smlcares.com for more about the services provided, or about the possibility of volunteering with this organization.
