Fairfield Glade Resort is a residential community with approximately 5,500 homes situated on a variety of lakeside, golf course and woodland settings.
Overall, the area encompasses approximately 23 square miles and is home to more than 9,000 full-time and seasonal residents.
In addition to golf, water related activities and racquet sports, it offers 17 trails covering over 30 miles in varying distances and degrees of difficulty.
These trails are used by people from all over Tennessee as well as hundreds of visitors drawn here from other states looking for a chance to enjoy nature’s wonderland.
The Tennessee Trails Association, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was organized in 1968 and the Plateau Chapter was established in Crossville in 1996.
The Association’s annual meeting brings together members from its 12 chapters for a business meeting and election of officers.
It is an exciting and informative gathering of hikers, business people and on-lookers who support the organization’s work of building and maintaining hiking trails throughout Tennessee.
A major fund-raising activity that takes place during the annual meeting is a silent auction, designed to bring in money to support its Evan Means Grant Program.
That program, started in 1999, was named after one of the co-founders of the Tennessee Trails Association.
Applications for awards money must be for construction or improvement of trails and purchase of auxiliary items such as trail markers, signage and hiker support facilities.
In 2020, the Plateau Chapter was awarded $2,000 in partial support to construct a trail that meets Americans with Disabilities Act criteria.
That trail is under construction at Uplands Village. When finished, it will be open to the general public.
