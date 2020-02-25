On Jan. 20, the Fairfield Glade Lions Club welcomed Debra (Deby) and Thomas (Tom) Senger as transfer members from Normal, IL. Deby Senger was born on the Offutt A.F.B. in Nebraska. She has a background in cosmetology. Her work experience includes cosmetology, retail, and as a medical receptionist in pediatrics. Her hobbies include geocaching, reading, cooking, board/card games, cross-stitching, sewing, walking, and traveling. She joined Lions Club in July 2017 to help serve those in need. Tom Senger was born in Elmont, NY. He has a B.S. degree in Business Accounting from the University of South Carolina. He worked as a system analyst as a software developer. He joined Lions Club in July 1997. He is a former District Governor of District 1-K in Illinois serving in 2012-'13. His hobbies include geocaching, reading, board/card games, golf, and traveling. The Sengers have two daughters, three sons, four grandsons, and one granddaughter.
Roberta (Bertie) Ruef and Robert (Bob) Ruef joined the FG Lions Club as transfer members from Wisconsin. Roberta Ruef was born in Watseka, IL. She has a B.S. degree from Indiana State University, in Terra Haute, IN. She worked for USDA Farm Service Agency as a loan officer managing 5 offices in central Wisconsin. She joined Lions Club in October 2009. her hobbies include hiking and traveling. Bob Ruef was born in Monroe, WI. He has a B.S. and an M.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin, in Madison. He worked for USDA – Rural Development. He joined Lions Club in October 2009. His hobbies include reading, woodworking, and traveling. The Ruefs have lived in FG for 4 months. They have one daughter and three sons, six grandsons, and one granddaughter. They both enjoy being part of a service organization and helping in their community.
Roger Weis joined the FG Lions Club as a new member from Algonquin, IL. Weis was born in Chicago, Illinois. He has a B.A. degree from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA, and a Master's degree from Northwestern University in Chicago. Weis was employed as a commercial banker for 40 years. He was a previous member of the Crystal Lake Lions Club in Crystal Lake, IL. Weis’ hobbies include golf, dogs and fitness. He and his wife, Linda, have lived in FG for one year. He enjoys the service work that Lions provide to the local community. Lion Bill Bock is Weis' Lions Club Sponsor.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is the largest Lions Club in the State of Tennessee. They are recognized as one of the most active clubs for serving their community. They have tested all elementary school children for possible eye and hearing problems each fall for over 30 years, support a “Student of the Month” program in all three high schools each year, hold several fundraisers to support local charities and the Tennessee School for the Blind and Hearing, and many other activities.
Dinner meetings are held on the third Monday of each month at the Druid Hill Country Club starting at 6 p.m. and ending normally at 8 p.m. Please call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information or answer any questions. Membership is open to both men and women and a special rate is available for married couples. Bock can also make a date for you to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.