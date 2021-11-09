The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Sally Jo Marquis, Kerry L. Umphrey, and Vaughn Umphrey into the club at the Oct. 19 meeting at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Marquis has lived in the Glade for two years, moving from Blue Springs, MO. She is originally from Peoria, IL.
Prior to retirement she was a secretary for 11 ½ years at A.E. Stanley Mfg. Co., and then worked as a secretary for 25 years for a school district.
Marquis thoroughly enjoyed her responsibilities as receptionist, registrar and attendance secretary at the high school.
She has two sons and four grandchildren. Her hobbies include hiking, pickleball, kayaking and yard work. Marquis said her reason for joining the Lions was to be of service to others. Lion Mary Green is her Lions Club sponsor.
Kerry and Vaughn Umphrey have lived in the Glade for four and a half months, moving from Spring Lake, MI. Both are originally from Michigan.
Kerry worked in mortgage lending as a licensed mortgage broker and as a real estate closer for a title company. Her hobbies include kayaking, walking and card games.
Vaughn attended Ferris State College studying architectural drafting, and Muskegon Community College. He worked as a draftsperson for 14 years with Kistler & Associates, Inc., and in management for 30 years with the city of Grand Rapids Engineering.
His hobbies include golfing, sport shooting, hunting, and fishing.
The Umphreys have three children and three grandchildren.
They said their reason for joining Lions is to assist people in need, feeding the hungry, and caring for the environment. Lion First Vice President Tom Senger is their sponsor.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is one of the largest Lions Clubs in Tennessee. The club is recognized by the Lions organization as one of the most active clubs for serving their community.
Fairfield Glade Lions community programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, a Student of the Month program, and youth outreach.
Dinner meetings are from 6-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Call Lion member Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information or answer any questions.
Membership is open to both men and women, and a special rate is available for married couples. Bock can also arrange for potential members to visit their first meeting at no cost.
The Lions’ motto is “We Serve”. The best reason for becoming a Lion is the opportunity to do as a group what individuals cannot hope to achieve on their own, to serve fellow man, and to make the world a better place.
